Team South Africa athletes will have a busy day on Day 12 of the athletics event at the Olympic Games in Paris

Seven South African representatives will be in action today with three of them being sprinters who can seal a place in the finals

Briefly News lists all the Team SA athletes competing today (August 7) and the time of their different events

Team South Africa athletes will compete on Day 12 of the athletics events at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Yesterday was a busy day for Team SA, with some of their athletes competing in different heats, but the biggest news was Benjamin Richardson's withdrawal from the 200-metre race and also being doubtful for the 4x100m relay first round.

Briefly News outlines when Wayde Van Niekerk and other South African athletes would be in action today Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Wayde van Niekerk competes in the men's 200m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. Photo: Jewel Samad.

Team South Africa's athletics schedule today

Like yesterday, seven Team SA athletes will be in action today, with three sprinters having a chance to qualify for the final of their event.

1. Brian Raats

Raats will begin his Olympics campaign in the Men's high jump qualification round at 10.05 am. The 20-year-old will compete with Vernon Turner, Jan Stefela, and others in Group A.

2. Marione Fourie

Fourie will start her 2024 Olympic Games journey today by competing in the women's 100m hurdles first round.

She will compete this morning by 10.15 am and hopes to qualify for the next round.

3. Jo-Ane Van Dyk

South Africa's javelin thrower Van Dyk will compete in the qualification round in group A this morning by 10.25 am.

4. Edmund de Plessis

De Plessis is the only Mzansi sprinter to compete in the first round of the 800 metres and will be in action by 11.55 am.

A place in the semi-finals is up for grabs, and if he fails to seal automatic qualification, he could have a second chance in the repechage.

5. Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk

Maswanganyi and Van Niekerk will compete in the 200m semis later in the evening. If both sprinters qualify for the finals, it will boost South Africa's medal chances in Athletics.

Shaun will hit the track by 8.02 pm, while Van Niekerk will do the same by 8.18 pm.

6. Miranda Coetzee

After finishing as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers repechage, Coetzee will compete for a place in the Women's 400m race finals this evening.

The 26-year-old is scheduled for 9.01 pm, which is the last event a Team SA athlete will participate in.

Team South Africa’s duo miss out on Men’s 400m final

Briefly News earlier reported that Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene failed to make it to the final after competing in the 400m semis on Tuesday evening at Stade de France.

Both Team SA sprinters qualified for the semis after winning their respective repechage in the first round.

