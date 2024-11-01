A tense Tshwane City Council meeting descended into chaos as security forcibly ejected DA councillors from the sitting

Videos of the marauding scenes have been widely circulated on social media following the tumult on Thursday, 31 October

The DA said it planned to open a case against all involved in the commotion while hitting out at coalition government members

A sitting descended into chaos at Tshwane City Council as house security ejected councillors. Images: @Our_DA

TSHWANE — Chaos erupted during a tense Tshwane Council meeting on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The tumultuous scenes were captured in numerous videos showing house security ejecting councillors.

Fists fly amid tense Council meeting

Squabbling and shoving could be seen amid resistance from coalition party members to be removed after security descended on the then-disrupted sitting.

Notably, the Democratic Alliance (DA) cast aspersions on its coalition partners as it blasted the events.

Ex-Mayor and DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink, who received a belligerent send-off after his ousting on 26 September due to a no-confidence motion, called the actions of the other party members an assault on democracy.

"Unable to win debates, this coalition turned to intimidation, weaponising municipal resources to suppress the opposition," he said.

He said DA councillors were met with demands for their removal from the sitting after they raised challenging questions.

"Bouncers were brought in to forcibly and illegally remove councillors Moloto and Makgaleng. This incident is part of a troubling trend.

"The Speaker has repeatedly failed to protect councillors from documented assaults," said Brink.

In one video, a DA councillor is accusing the security of touching his privates as they tried to forcibly remove him.

"This is abuse! You're touching our private parts," he says repeatedly.

He is then seen being dragged by his clothes and then being bundled to the ground before being dragged out.

The DA said it would open cases against the Speaker and those involved.

Source: Briefly News