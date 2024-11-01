Fists Fly Amid Tense Tshwane Council As DA Members Ousted: “You’re Touching Our Private Parts!”
- A tense Tshwane City Council meeting descended into chaos as security forcibly ejected DA councillors from the sitting
- Videos of the marauding scenes have been widely circulated on social media following the tumult on Thursday, 31 October
- The DA said it planned to open a case against all involved in the commotion while hitting out at coalition government members
TSHWANE — Chaos erupted during a tense Tshwane Council meeting on Thursday, 31 October 2024.
The tumultuous scenes were captured in numerous videos showing house security ejecting councillors.
Fists fly amid tense Council meeting
Squabbling and shoving could be seen amid resistance from coalition party members to be removed after security descended on the then-disrupted sitting.
Notably, the Democratic Alliance (DA) cast aspersions on its coalition partners as it blasted the events.
Ex-Mayor and DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink, who received a belligerent send-off after his ousting on 26 September due to a no-confidence motion, called the actions of the other party members an assault on democracy.
"Unable to win debates, this coalition turned to intimidation, weaponising municipal resources to suppress the opposition," he said.
He said DA councillors were met with demands for their removal from the sitting after they raised challenging questions.
"Bouncers were brought in to forcibly and illegally remove councillors Moloto and Makgaleng. This incident is part of a troubling trend.
"The Speaker has repeatedly failed to protect councillors from documented assaults," said Brink.
In one video, a DA councillor is accusing the security of touching his privates as they tried to forcibly remove him.
"This is abuse! You're touching our private parts," he says repeatedly.
He is then seen being dragged by his clothes and then being bundled to the ground before being dragged out.
The DA said it would open cases against the Speaker and those involved.
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za