Unemployment Rate Decreases to 32.1% From 33.5%, but SA Is Still Not Pleased
- Statistics South Africa released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for 2024's third quarter
- Statistics SA revealed that 294,000 more people were employed in the third quarter, and there was a 1.4% decrease in the unemployment rate
- South Africans questioned the number, and many believed that the figures were manipulated
JOHANNESBURG — StatsSA's recent unemployment figures pointed to a slight decrease in the country's unemployment rate.
Unemployment rate decrease
According to Stats SA, the number of employed people increased by 294,000 to 16.9 million, and the number of unemployed people decreased by 373,000. This means 8 million people are now jobless. The number of discouraged workers also increased by 160,000, and 214,000 more people stopped being economically active.
The formal sector employed 122,000 more people than in the previous quarter, and the informal sector employed 165,000 more. The community and social services and construction sectors employed the most, and the Eastern Cape created more jobs than the Western Cape, North West, and other provinces. Although youth unemployment decreased by 171,000, the number of unemployed youth is still staggeringly high at 4.8 million.
South Africans question the figures
Netizens commenting on @eNCA's tweet were in disbelief.
View the tweet here:
African said:
"Cooked numbers. I know a lot of people lost their jobs recently due to retrenchment."
Gemini said:
"Discouraged work seekers also increase in numbers technically is an increase in unemployment."
Lunchbar said:
"At 32.1% is still the highest in the world."
Banothile said:
"People are still unemployed in numbers, but the unemployment rate declines."
Bhojabhoja said:
"Crazy how these stats will change for the better, but when you look around you, you see nobody who was recently unemployed."
Man's skit highlights unemployment reality
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok creator shared a video that highlighted the severity of unemployment.
His skit illustrated how certain company employees sabotaged people's job opportunities by discarding their CVs in favour of candidates they had a personal affiliation with.
