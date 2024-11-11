A fresh produce supplier from South Africa ships over 25 tonnes of fruit from SA to the United Kingdom every day

In2Food employs almost 10,000 employees from around the country and supplies shops like Woolworths in South Africa and Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom

South Africans were proud of the company and boasted that Mzansi's fruit was better than the UK

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans are proud of a company from Mzansi that exports tonnes of fresh fruits daily to the United Kingdom.

SA company exports tonnes of fruit

According to The South African, In2Food employs almost 10,000 people and has nine sites across the country: five in the Western Cape and four in Gauteng. It processes 7580 tonnes of watermelon, 4412 tonnes of mango and 3700 tonnes of pineapple annually. The company airfreights over 25 tonnes every day during its peak season.

In2Food also sources pineapples annually from KwaZulu-Natal and offers first based on availability. The company has over 1000 different products ranging from prepared salads, meals, soups, vegetables and party foods.

Mzansi claps for the company

South Africans on Facebook praised the company.

Sean Patrick Bozalek said:

"The UK is a good market for our fruit and veggies."

Simnikiwe Mayela Msuthu Madikizela said:

"And here I am, fully supporting that RSA company."

Tracy Khatu said:

"Yet the whole of Europe and America claims that we are a developing country when we are the ones feeding them."

Maureen Van Der More said:

"In the UK, I go only for SA products."

Sammi Angel said:

"Brilliant. Keep sending the fruit."

Katlego Moteme said:

"We need to export more than import. Kudos."

