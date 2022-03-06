Home Affairs has announced its intention to recruit 10 000 unemployed youth for its new digital paper system in May

Home Affairs confirmed its request of more than R222 billion from the National Treasury to finance the new project

South Africans boisterously headed online to air their thoughts around the looming large-scale recruitment

DURBAN - South Africa's Home Affairs department (DHA) is set to digitise its paper system and will require the services of 10 000 youths starting in March to achieve this objective.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the mass recruitment planned by the government when he delivered the 2022 State of the Nation (SONA) address at Cape Town City Hall earlier in February.

At the subsequent SONA debate, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said his department had requested more than R222 billion from National Treasury for the ambitious project.

In response to parliamentary questions, Motsoaledi said the budget will cover salary payments and new equipment. In a follow-up reply, the minister explained that the DOA would prioritise women and disabled persons.

Youth in rural areas welcomed

He added it would be fair and transparent, clarifying the project was not an internship programme and that all unemployed youths are invited. TimesLIVE reported that those in rural areas and without internet access would not be overlooked.

"The process will adopt a blended approach. Applications will be accepted through walk-in centres and digital platforms, among other channels. The large-scale recruitment will be advertised on social media, radio platforms and at labour centres," said Motsoaledi.

It is not the first bid by Home Affairs to ramp up its system. In another pilot project, the DHA is currently running tests on a system to reduce wait times in long queues.

News24 reported that the project allows people to book appointments online using their identity numbers. The DHA said the system is linked to the country's population register and forms part of a more extensive plan to improve service delivery at its offices.

Ordinary citizens chip in

Online, locals expressed that they hoped to see South African citizens prioritised for the upcoming project. Others were a little less optimistic about the entire project. Briefly News takes a look at some of the sentiments below.

@Simbongile James wrote:

"Whatever you do please do not tell the over 35 that they do not qualify because our economic system does not allow this country to have such a limitation on work opportunities in a country where people can get to over 35 without ever getting a decent job that adds value to them."

@Breezy Jonas said:

"It's never how many but how efficient...Get a million workforce but still will be riddled by incompetence, duplicity and inefficiency if there is no organized competency."

@Kabelo Kabelo added:

"I hope everyone will get an equal opportunity. Not only those connected."

