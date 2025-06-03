Some Americans on social media have started showing people the less aesthetic areas in the United States of America

One content creator on TikTok showed a junkyard in the USA's biggest city, while another one showed a street which desperately needed maintenance

South Africans flocked to the videos as people reacted to them in the context of the recent departure of white South Africans to America, as refugees

American TikTok creators have been showing people around the world a realistic look at New York City. Many South Africans have become interested in what America truly looks like because of the Afrikaner refugees who are moving to America.

American TikTokers showed people the less pleasant areas in New York. Image: @hermesauto.llc

Source: TikTok

Some videos by Americans showing some shoddy areas in The Big Apple in the United States received thousands of likes. A lot of the interactions were coming from South Africans who said they were happy to have a real look at America.

Americans show real USA

In a TikTok video @hermesauto.llc showed people that America is not also spick and span everywhere. He posted a video of a New York City junkyard, which he called a "third-world" country in the clip. Watch the man's walk-through of the shabby place in America.

Another American TikTok creator, @zonlive0 posted a video in which he captioned "real streets USA". The man walked on a New York street that was filled with litter. Watch the video of the New York street below:

South Africans floored by videos of New York

Online users said that they were not expecting America to look anything like some places in South Africa. Netizens admitted they thought America would look like a movie scene. People cracked jokes about the dirty US streets and that they also have pothole problems.

South Africans said they thought videos by Americans would show the typical idea of New York. Image: GibsonPictures

Source: Getty Images

thube_n said:

"South Africans 🇿🇦 we must forgive our government, can you see the size of these potholes in the USA?🙆🏾‍♂️"

CEOofMyLiFE wrote:

"In movies, they call these places Africa 😂"

thuli commented:

"In South Africa, we have potholes, America has lakeholes😂"

AY UP added:

"It's I'm the only one who doesn't want to go to the USA."

Ganesha_FX 💱 was amused:

"We gotta give it to USA media Propaganda. They played the world for long 🤣"

Solly reflected:

"We thought America was heaven on earth."

Tlalas1022 joked:

"New York is slowly becoming Marabastad 🤣"

Motsatsi Mutapa agreed:

"Mos ke marabastard moh 🫢"

moleragpramakgash commented:

"I have always told my South African people that America does not come any close to SA. America is a 4th world country as compared to us."

American street gives Joburg CBD vibes, Mzansi jokes

Briefly News previously reported that people were in awe of the aesthetic of an American street. A video by a man who exposes the poverty and homelessness in America on TikTok went viral.

The video showed America in a different light and received thousands of likes from netizens. Many South Africans flooded the comment section with their observations about the American location.

Netizens remarked that they would never have thought America would look anything like a downtown area in South Africa. Some remarked that the Afrikaners applying to be refugees in the USA should have seen the video before setting their sights on America.

