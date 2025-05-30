A South African woman working in China showed people how well she is doing at her job as an educator

In a TikTok video, the woman posted a clip which proves that she has an amazing relationship with her students in China

People were thoroughly amused as the woman's students cracked hilarious jokes about the way their South African teacher spoke

A woman from South Africa who works in China was happy to share a hilarious video of her students. The clip was a hit as people got to see how well she gets along with her Chinese students.

A South African teacher's Chinese students spoke Sesotho in a funny video. Image: @itu)k1

Source: TikTok

The video also received a lot of attention as people who got to hear Chinese students speak a South African language. Many people were amused by the South African teacher's students' hilarious exchange.

South African teacher enjoys China

In a video posted on TikTok by @itu_k1, an educator's students were imitating the way she speaks SeTswana. In the post, the kids were repeating phrases such as "hey nyena" and "bathong lona", which the teacher often uses to exclaim in her class. The teacher joked that the kids know her South African catchphrases better than they know their own school work. Watch the video of Chinese children below:

South Africa languages to the world

Briefly News reported on another South African teacher whose Chinese students got used to her speaking in her home language. In the video, the woman showed that she taught the young children how to speak isiZulu. People were thoroughly amused and impressed that the kids were able to catch on so quickly to the foreign language.

South Africans were also amazed by a man who taught a Chinese kid a local language. The gent was teaching the kid Tshivenda, and he caught people's attention.

South Africans love it when different ethnicities learn local languages.

Source: Getty Images

SA jokes about Chinese students speaking Sesotho

Many people thought the video of the students speaking a South African language was hilarious. Peeps also admired what a close relationship she seems to have with their children.

Life in South Ah said:

"Basotho we not beating the allegations 😭 if they say "hohang" it's over, it's confirmed 💔😂"

Proliferator commented:

"At this rate, these kids are gonna speak Sotho better than English 😅"

Teboho Malimabe 🇿🇦 🇧🇫 wrote:

That hey lona was clean… mara that “bathong lena” is from Pitori 😂"

Letta Tsolo added:

“Hei lona😲, bathong lona”😂😂😂…So you use Sotho there?😂

Josie_borole remarking:

"The one who’s sitting down she can’t deal🤣"

skkgrbn could relate:

"My kids literally say “hey wena” to each other now in general conversations. 😭"

plwy12 gushed:

"How long have you been teaching them …the bond hleng."

4 Briefly News stories about non-South Africans exploring local languages

A French singer went viral after she tackled singing an IsiZulu song, and her pronunciation impressed many locals.

Two children who spoke isiNdebele despite being of European descent went viral, and people were impressed that do they are nanny was responsible for their fluency in the language.

People were amazed after seeing a Chinese man who demonstrated that he can speak isiZulu fluently.

