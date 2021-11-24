Many social media users have agreed that one of the hardest challenges for Mzansi peeps is not mentioning Anele Mdoda when Kelly posts a photo

Anele is still struggling to live down a comment she made a few years ago about Kelly Rowland being far less attractive than Beyoncé

This year has been a rough one in the Anele and the Kelly saga and what began as a matching swimsuit moment continues to this day

If there is one thing Anele wishes she could take back, it might just be the comments she made about Kelly Rowland's looks. Peeps refuse to let her comment go and now she will forever trend alongside the former Destiny's Child member. Rowland posted another smoking hot snap and without fail, Anele was brought up.

Anele Mdoda is catching heat unprovoked once again after Kelly Rowland shared a hot photo. Image: @zinathu and @kellyrowland

Anele Mdoda got on the radio with Sizwe Dhlomo back in 2019 and with her whole chest said that Kelly Rowland was only pretty when she had makeup on. News24 reports that after plenty of backlash from Kelly fans, Anele corrected herself saying she doesn't dislike the singer but still maintains that Beyoncé is prettier than her.

Ever since then, peeps have been on a mission to make the breakfast show host eat her words. The Kelly and Anele saga has even led Saffas to create a feud between the two celebs. Just a few months ago, IOL reported that a matching bathing suit incident literally broke the internet in Mzansi. Since then, peeps have managed to convince themselves that Kelly's been fighting back.

The Dirty Laundry hitmaker shared yet another drop-dead gorgeous photo and it was only a matter of seconds before South Africans whipped out the Anele card. Now, the question is, will Anele ever escape the Kelly Rowland drama?

Anele Mdoda denies she hates Kelly Rowland, SA reacts: "She's capable of witchcraft"

Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has opened up about her alleged beef with Kelly Rowland. The media personality denied that she hates the US singer. Anele was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O.

Anele usually gets dragged on social media whenever Kelly posts her snaps. This is because Anele thinks Kelly is not on Beyoncé's level of beauty. MacG asked the radio presenter:

"Why do you hate Kelly Rowland so much?"

