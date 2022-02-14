Cardi B and her husband Offset have set the tone for this year's Valentine's Day with an early surprise that had fans in awe

The rapper surprised Cardi with a house filled with all kinds of decorations and spoils to shower her in some much-deserved love

Followers loved watching the rapper be spoilt as they wished for a surprise just half as great as what Offset did for his girl

Offset has had a head start in this year's Valentine's Day Olympics. The rapper surprised his wife Cardi B with some early spoils that had the Bodak Yellow hitmaker speechless as she stood in awe of how much she is loved.

Cardi B is one lucky lady this Valentine's Day. The musician started her celebrations as early as last night when her husband Offset decided to spoil her with a house filled with hundreds of roses and a few gifts.

The Migos member simply could not wait for the clock to strike midnight to begin spoiling the lady of his life.

Followers were beaming with excitement as they watched Cardi react to her extravagant surprise. The comments section of the post filled up with reactions and prayers for a love similar to theirs.

@otgenasis said:

"The fact she said I don’t deserve this …shows her true APPRECIATION. May god bless them FOREVER."

@thesmoothoperator wrote:

"Love is Beautiful when it’s Genuine."

@dameSmash commented:

"It’s getting tougher out here fellas."

@cborgella reacted:

"Not her saying she doesn’t deserve this. Yes you do sister girl! Cuteeeee. No pressure to my man lol."

Cardi B and Offset definitely wanted to make this Valentine's Day memorable. People reported that the couple also decided to get their wedding date tattooed to celebrate their love for each other.

