A young lady, Mesagan Eyitope O’funmilade, who slid into a man's DM to make small talk has married him one year after the conversation

Eyitayo said she messaged the man after seeing his comment on her post and they hit it off from there

Many people who reacted to their wedding photos and video prayed that their home will always be blessed

A young lady with the Twitter name Mesagan Eyitope O’funmilade has gone online to share her love story.

In a post on Tuesday, February 8, the lady revealed that she took the bold step and slid into her man’s DM to say 'hi' after she noticed his friendly comment on her post.

The man started planning their wedding after the conversation. Photo source: @your_Ondogirl

Source: Twitter

The man was scared

When the man saw her message, he was scared she was in his inbox to drag him. The man opened up to her that he had always noticed her.

That very day, the man asked Eyitope out and even started planning a wedding that would hold in six months. The lady said planning for such an event should take at least a year of planning.

Her mother was there for her

Sharing photos and a video of their wedding ceremony, Eyitope also relived how her mother was there for her and never listened even when she was advised to marry off her daughter as a way to be richer.

Watch the wedding clip below:

At the time of writing this report, her thread has over 3,000 likes with hundreds of retweets.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@yourondogirl said:

"I am seeing Akinnubi, is your husband from Ilutitun in Ondo state?"

@Oluwa_Martins1 said:

"Who go enter my DM to say "hi" like dis... I'm waiting edakun."

@banjoko_olufemi said:

"Big congratulations to both of you, blessed home IJN."

@IsheyemiOmolara said:

"Congratulations my dear Ondo sister! GOD bless your home."

@iyaboawokoya said:

"Congratulations my dear ones and all the best of wishes for a fruitful and fulfilling marriage. God bless your Mum especially. From one Ondo Mummy here."

@ApotiEri11 said:

"Congratulations dear sis... God keep your home."

How I met my wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man Abraham Oke spoke to Legit TV’s Damilare Okunola about .

He revealed that the first time he sent her ‘Hi’, the lady thought he was a criminal that wanted to lure her. Oke backed off and told God that if she is really his wife, no man will take her from him.

Two years after, he returned to her DM and sent another “Hi”. The lady gave him attention and their love story started.

Source: Briefly News