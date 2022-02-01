Simphiwe Ngema is absolutely loving being a mother to her little boy Tiyani Chiyani and the smiles on social media prove it

The former Muvhango actress parents a son with her former partner and musician Tino Chiyani, whom she ended things with last year

In a heartfelt letter, Simz expressed how much love her son has filled her heart with and how grateful she feels to be Tiyani's mom

Simz Ngema's little boy is her pride and joy. The first-time mom has shared just how much having a son has changed her life in a letter that left social media followers with glossy eyes.

Actress Simz Ngema has expressed how much her little boy has changed her life. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Tiyani Chiyani is almost two and his mother is feeling a little sentimental. Simphiwe Ngema has never been shy to share cute moments with her little one on her social media and her most recent post is no different.

ZAlebs reports that Ngema wrote an emotional letter to her son on Instagram, where she told her followers just how much parenting Tiyani has added to her life. Simz wrote:

"I dreamt of your name before you were conceived, that’s how I know you are a gift from God. You’ve made me the happiest I have ever been. You are everything I prayed for. Gentle, kind, loving, considerate, energetic with an amazing personality.

"They say a woman who needs growth gives birth to a girl and a woman who gives birth to a boy needs more love in their life. You’ve given me all the love I needed."

Followers in agreement took to the comments to share how Simphiwe's message made them feel.

@precious_thuto said:

"Heartfelt prayer from Mom to God's ears. May God keep both of you happy."

duduzile.mbazo commented:

"Baby Boys and love are indeed 1, I am called a super mama by my 3 years old son, He wants me to hold his hand when pooping, Mhlola."

@ndlovusindiesk added:

"Lovely words shem, bigup to you mama ka Bhuka."

Simz Ngema announces end of her and Tino Chinayi’s relationship, fans left puzzled

In September last year, Briefly News reported the shocking news that Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinayi have called it quits - “an end to a beautiful love story.”

Taking to social media with a post that is sure to have your jaw hanging, Simz announced that her and Tino’s relationship is over. Simz made it clear that she and Tin will still be friends and prioritise their son, always.

Word has it that Simz and Tino got themselves into a Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, an 'entanglement’, as reported by Sunday World.

