Amo Chidi's daughter, Reitumetse, turned three years old recently and the excited momma took to social media to post a video of her birthday celebration

The stunning actress shared on social media that she cannot believe that her cute bundle of joy is growing up so fast, adding that it feels like she was born just yesterday

After watching the adorable clip, the star's followers and friends took to her comment section to help wish her little girl the happiest of birthdays

Amo Chidi has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday. The actress' bundle of joy turned three years old recently.

Amo Chidi’s daughter turned 3 recently. Image: @amochidi

Source: Instagram

The stunner posted a heartfelt post in celebration of her cute little girl's special day. Amo shared that she can't believe how fast she is growing.

Taking to Instagram, Amo told her followers that she received strict instructions from her daughter on how she wanted her third birthday to be celebrated. According to OkMzansi, Amo captioned her video:

"Another little party for my beautiful super hero. I can't believe it's been 3years already!!!! She even gave me strict instructions that, 'Mommy, I want a PJ mask party and for my friends to come jump in my big castle!!' I believe I did exactly that! Thank you to our friends and family for celebrating our Angel with us!!!! We love you! Happy Birthday My Heart."

Social media users took to Amo's comment section on the video and photo-sharing app to help her wish her daughter a fabulous day.

your_aunty_buks said:

"Wow, time flies, she was just born the other day. Happy birthday little one, she's growing beautifully."

thabztee commented:

"You did it and I'm SOOOO proud! Thank you for opening your heart and home to us as you always do. I love you guys."

bownybhoney wrote:

"Happy birthday baby Reitumetse. She's a big girl now."

omilwethu said:

"And my baby was turning 3 yesterday."

arose_elegant_events wrote:

"Well done mom. You pulled it off."

blessingchauky added:

"Happy birthday to lil princess, we love her."

