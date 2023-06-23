The Economic Freedom Fighters is not abandoning its commitment to land occupation

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the EFF's bid to overturn the interdict prohibiting it from calling for land invasions

The party's spokesperson said the party would continue calling for land invasions despite the court's judgement

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) is not giving up on its land occupation commitment despite disappointment in the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA).

The party revealed that it revealed that it remained resolute in calling for people to identify and occupy land wherever they deem necessary, EWN reported.

The Red Berets' Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys reaffirmed the EFF's ethos saying:

"This is firmly rooted in our cardinal pillar number one of the EFF, and that principle that we cannot forsake.”

Supreme Court dismisses EFF's bid to overturn land invasion interdict

This comes after the EFF approached the Supreme Court of Appeals after failing to get AfriForum's 2017 interdict prohibiting the party from calling for land invasion overturned at the Pretoria High Court and the Constitutional Court, TimesLIVE reported.

The Supreme Court dismissed the EFF's application for leave to appeal, exhausting all the party's legal channels to challenge the interdict.

EFF criticises Supreme Court judgement on land invasion interdict

The Red Berets slammed the Supreme Court's decision, calling it a regressive judgement which echoed the oppressive nature of apartheid laws.

The party added that the judgement must and will be contested in the streets of South Africa, "employing any means necessary."

