The Economic Freedom Fighters has lost its last hope of having AfriForum's land invasion interdict overturned

The Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein dismissed Julius Malema and his party's application to appeal the interdict

The 2017 interdict prohibits Malema and the EFF from calling for an illegal invasion and occupation of private property

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) bid to resume calling for land invasion has ended in failure.

The party ran to the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) to appeal an interdict won by AfriForum in 2017, but the court dismissed EFF leader Julius Malema and his party's application.

The interdict prohibits Malema and the Red Berets from calling for people to trespass on private property and occupy it.

This is not the EFF's first attempt to get the interdict overturned. The party at its leader approached the Pretoria High Court in January, but the application was thrown out there, too, SABC News reported.

The party's Constitutional Court bid in March also ended in a dismissal. The Constitutional Court is the highest court in South Africa.

AfriForum celebrates Supreme Court's dismissal of EFF's bid to overturn land invasion interdict

Afrikaner civil rights organisation AfriForum, on Wednesday, 21 June, welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling, celebrating that the EFF had exhausted all legal channels to fight the interdict, TimesLIVE reported.

The campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, Ernst van Zyl, said:

“This third and final defeat for Malema and the EFF in this important battle is a major win for the right to private property and a devastating loss for those who wish to incite criminality and lawlessness."

South African have mixed feeling about EFF's failed Supreme Court bid

Here's what citizens are saying:

@VascoMatjila declared:

"Expropriation of land without compensation shall happen."

@deidre1967 praised:

"Thank you, AfriForum!"

@Max190889 said:

"Land definitely needs to be put aside - we need more houses and schools etc. His heart might be in the right place, but the way he's going about things is wrong."

@mabusamahlangu8 slammed:

"Our justice system is slowly losing public trust."

@GatvolZ jabbed:

"Shame ne, @Eff flipflopper isn't winning anything lately!"

