The Special Investigation Unit promises to strike back at Oscar Mabuyane after it finds some clauses in the interdict judgement

The legal threat comes a day after the premier declared what is now clear to be only an interim interdict victory

Mabuyane is looking forward to presenting Part B of his interdict application, which may give the SIU a fighting chance

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says it will do everything in its legal power to overturn the interim interdict to investigate Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Bhisho High Court stops investigation against Premier Mabuyane

On Tuesday, 20 June, Judge Thandi Norman awarded Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane Part A of his interdict application barring the SUI and President Cyril Ramaphosa from investigating his qualifications from the Univeristy of Fort Hare.

Mabuyane said he is still going to pursue Part B of his application against the Proclamation 84 of 2022 enforced against him, eNCA reported.

Investigating unit refuses to go down without a fight

The SIU said in a statement published by the IOL that it is optimistic that they will have a fighting chance to overturn the interdict when Part B of Mabuyane's application is heard in court.

In the statement, it is noted that Paragraph 83 of the judgement states that the investigative team was not malicious in their attempt to probe Mabuyane's education. Furthermore, Paragraph 66 reads:

“Where there is evidence that implicates unlawful conduct in so far as the Master's degree is concerned, nothing is stopping the SIU from preparing a motivation as it did with the earlier Proclamation and request the President to proclaim that the registration for Masters degree, too, should be investigated."

Reactions are still coming in about the interim interdict:

@@Nicky_Mitchell2 posed a question:

"Oscar Mabuyane won't be investigated but Fort Hare will be investigated, so will Mabuyane's court action be fruitful or not? The decision is yours."

@manetsi weighed in:

"The crux of the matter is that SIU overstepped their mandate by including Oscar Mabuyane in their investigation and therefore final. Simply put is that all issues affecting Oscar are res judicata and can't be revisited by any other court. The only solution to the matter is an appeal."

@Bongz3200853123 credits the premier:

"Oscar Mabuyane is the academic he thinks he is. A genius abiding by the rule of law."

@Ddawg86 is confused:

"Politicians always ask for an investigation but on their day in court, when they get their chance to prove everyone wrong then, bam!"

Easter Cape Premier takes President Ramaphosa to court

Briefly News recently explained that Mabuyane took President Cyril Ramaphosa to court in a bid to stop and investigation into his qualifications.

The premier is accused of fraudulently faking his PhD and a daming report accused the premier of receiving special treatment and favours during his studies at the university.

