Gwede Mantashe, the ANC's national chairperson, expressed how disappointed he was in Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula, who is the ANC's secretary general, said that the ruling party defended Zuma during the Nkandla saga

Mantashe blamed it on Mbalula not being able to take the pressure of the cameras

Gwede Mantashe blames the lights and cameras for Mbalula's slip of the tongue. Images: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The African National Congress's National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, was disappointed in the Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula's statement over Jacob Zuma's Nkandla pool. Mantashe said that Mbalula'sZuma's statements were misleading and blamed it on Mbalula being carried away by the cameras.

Mantashe disappointed in Mbalula

According to SABC News, Mantashe spoke during the African National Congress's visit to Mpumalanga, where the party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the AmaNdebele Royal House. Mantashe spoke about the statements Mbalula made about Zuma's Nkandla swimming pool.

Mantashe believed that leaders in the party should exercise caution. He also said that Mbalula saw the media's cameras and was taken away by the cameras, saying things he should not have said. He added that this was a matter that was supposed to be dealt with internally. Mantashe also said that Mbalula's remarks were spoken in excitement and that he was confident that he would learn from his mistakes and carefully watch his words.

Mzansi pokes fun at ANC

Netizens on Facebook were unimpressed with Mbalula and believed that he was always one to embarrass the ANC.

Vlocity Meme said:

“Mbalula has always been an embarrassment of note.”

Mshengu Tshabalala wrote:

“So the guy just admitted that they were lying on behalf of Zuma.”

Jan Boshielo added:

“I think Mbalula is so tired of corrupt ANC leaders and of covering their nonsense.”

Oscar Minathi added:

“Mbalula is politically confused, shem.”

Emmanuel Nxumalo remarked:

“I think the ANC of Ramaphosa must accept that Zuma has moved on, not the other way around. Zuma is camp but the likes of Mbalula and Rama are the ones worried about Zuma.”

Mthobisi Phakisi wrote:

“This party is a circus.”

Kevin Ball complained:

“Mantashe and his mafia are long overdue for some truth-telling.”

Mbalula tries to explain his Nkandla remarks

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula tried to explain what his statements on Jacob Zuma's Nkanbdla swimming pool meant.

Mbalula tweeted that he meant the former president was supported in that the party pushed for legal and fair investigations into the Nkandla saga. South Africans laughed at his attempt to elaborate on the meaning of his words and pointed out that he could not spin his way out of what he said.

