A TikTok video offering a glimpse into lobola negotiations, captivated viewers with its display of cultural beauty

The footage, shared by the groom attracted over 361,000 views, and sparked widespread admiration for the traditional customs

Viewers expressed loved the clip and appreced that South Africans are embracing their cultural heritage

A lobola ceremony video turned heads on social media. Image: @skietsamathume

Source: TikTok

Step into the enchanting world of Venda culture as captured in a captivating TikTok video showcing the tradition of lobola negotiations.

SA man shows traditional practice

The colourful attire and the joyous celebrations gives insight into the richness of the South African heritage.

The groom @skietsamathume showed the festivities on TikTok. The clip quickly garnered attention and amassed over 361,000 views.

Beauty of lobola ceremony shines

Netizens were amazed by the beauty and significance of the lobola negotiations ceremony. The heartfelt exchanges and cultural rituals resonated with many.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers amazed by Venda culture

As the video spreads people from all walks of life rave about the beauty of Venda culture on display.

See some comments below:

@2chiefchiadwa asked:

"So what if the husband chooses the wrong person while your body is covered with blankets? Is it a sign that the husband is cheating outside? "

@DiemphyMoh mentioned:

"What an honour. I love this. African culture is everything."

@ofentse736 wrote:

"Wow congratulations to you mkhaya wame. ❤️❤️"

@MasterLife stated:

"God is good and I'm happy for you guys."

@Ndazozo commented:

"Love is such a beautiful thing. Congratulations on your union. To many more happy years together."

@LizJames shared:

"I love the Venda culture. "

@lungi.mphalala said:

"I am going to marry a Venda guy. "

@mantiez1 added:

"Beautiful culture indeed. And the surroundings are magnificent too! Praise God! ❤️ He is the master artist of all!"

@user7928958167541 suggested:

"African culture is beautiful, let’s keep it."

