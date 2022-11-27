A video of an object that looks like a meteor from space had Mzansi peeps turning CSI agents. The late Ayepyep clubs owner DJ Sumbody's impressive car collection includes a BMW M4, a Gusheshe and a Porshe.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users were taken aback by a young woman who turned her one room into a whole house with a kitchen, bedroom and dining areas. TikTok star Thembi was called out by her employer Malcolm after getting over R5K in traffic fines.

Popular domestic worker Thembi shocked South Africans when she dumped her usual uniform for a glam dress.

DJ Sumbody’s impressive car collection and a video of a strange space object cause a stir, and Thembi and Malcolm strike again. Image: @UGC.

Source: UGC

1. Woman turns her one room into a whole house which she only pays R1.1k rent for, SA impressed

A woman took to social media to proudly show off her little yet lovely living space, leaving many netizens quite impressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ntando MaMvelase Mthembu posted images of her one room which she has managed to turn into a whole house, and only pays R1 100 for rent a month.

The well-utilised space comprises a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bedroom all in one. It boasts lovely furniture pieces and is undeniably neat and clean.

2. Video of 'Meteor' in South Africa activates Mzansi CSI, mysterious object causes debate: "Distinct lack of a crater"

Online users reacted to seeing what many were assuming to be a meteor. Many thought the rock looked like it came from outer space.

Pictures convinced people that they were seeing something more serious. Many people were unconvinced that the sighting wasn't anything special.

A clip and some snaps posted by @Gift_Makoti_ shows something that looks like a meteor. Many people gathered to discuss what they saw.

3. SA domestic worker and TikTok sensation Thembi stuns in hot dress at Malcom and Kiki Wentzel's special event

Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel celebrated working together for a year. The comedic duo gained fame after taking TiK ToK by Storm with their hilarious adventures.

Online users were happy to see Thembi hanging out with Malcolm Wentzel and his wife, Kiki. People couldn't stop raving about how great they looked in the pictures.

Thembi stunned when she showed up at Malcom Wentzel and his wife Kiki's end-of-year function. The beloved TikTok creator was all dressed up to attend her employer's event. She looked stunning in a floor-length silver sparkly gown.

4. From a BMW M4 to a Gusheshe E30 325i: A look at late Ayepyep owner DJ Sumbody's collection of luxurious cars

DJ Sumbody might be dead, but his legacy lives on. The flamboyant Amapiano music producer lived a luxurious life and wasn't afraid to show off on his timeline.

The Ayepyep nightclubs owner was shot dead on Sunday morning in one of his lux rides. He worked hard and played hard. The Pretoria-born star drove some of the expensive rides in Mzansi.

Briefly News looked at some of the rides he posted on his Instagram timeline before his untimely death.

5. TikTok star and domestic Thembi gets called out by employer for over R5k in fines, tells him to “sort it out”

Malcolm Wentzel found out that his domestic worker Thembi had racked up over R5k in traffic fines on the car that he bought her. Confronting her, Malcolm caught the moment on camera, and Mzansi is here for it.

The people of South Africa love the relationship Malcolm and Thembi have. Like this video, and the many others, true respect, love and care are shown, mixed in with hilarious humour.

Malcolm shared a video on TikTok showing him confronting Thembi about all the fines. Being the chill person that she is, Thembi just tells Malcolm to “sort it out.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News