A man shared a snap showing a dirty sneaker next to some Hennessy and wrote a caption about "skewed priorities"

The pic inspired a discussion among Mzansi peeps who were complaining about how peeps had groove as an important thing in their lives

South Africans also found the photo to be hilarious and busted some side-splitting jokes about it

A man shared how some Mzansi peeps have "skewed priorities" by sharing a snap of dirty sneakers placed on a table with bottles of Hennessy.

A gent shared a pic of an old sneaker next to some bottles of Hennessy, making peeps laugh.

Source: Twitter

shared the snap online with a bunch of laughing emoji's in he caption. One bottle of Hennessy is already pricey, so seeing two of them shows that the dude was in quite the baller mood. The post drew the attention of Mzansi peeps interested in the dichotomy of it.

When groove is more important

The upload inspired a conversation about how peeps dont buy the necessities just to show off. Some people, however, pointed out that the dude wearing the old All-Stars might actually be monied up and was just trying to keep things low-key.

Either way, Mzansi peeps had a lot to discuss and cracked jokes about the picture. See the comments below:

@Mnazie said:

" Be careful, sir the truth hurts."

@KelzCoWork mentioned:

"One thing, if you have worn All-Star that's when it becomes more comfortable. I don't blame the guy."

@Lesba007 posted:

@Kay01376467 commented:

"Sad society Yao rata majwalz le mojaivo."

@18Chomba said:

"If it was in my place I was going to buy a new shoe."

@Lesba007 shared:

@mobu_kabelo mentioned:

"It makes no sense what u have posted, I know a guy who stays Mooikloof estate Pretoria who wear such all-star on weekend sometimes, who buy expensive whiskey and drive a Reptor Range Rover."

Source: Briefly News