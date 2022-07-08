Thuso Mbedu has turned thirty-one years old, and she appears much younger than that, according to many remarks about the actress' age

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to inform Mzansi Twitter users that Mbedu has turned a year old

Mzansi people have been showering the actress, who is currently flying the Mzansi flag high internationally, with birthday messages

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Today is Thuso Mbedu's 31st birthday, and she looks nothing like it.

Thuso Mbedu is celebrating turning thirty-one years old today. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter early this morning to post a photo of the actress.

On his Twitter timeline, Musa Khawula has posted the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

With Mbedu making headlines for flying the South African flag high, Mzansi peeps have flooded Khawula's post with well-wishes.

@Fundi70090780 said:

"She looks 18."

@NtombiMolaba wrote:

"This is how you age when you respect your purpose in this world "

@KingNuteighNice has shared:

"She doesn't look a day over 30. Black is beautiful "

@CFrank0602 added:

"Yeses, yazi I had to Google verify this kanti you’re right"

The actress has been making headlines for all the right reasons, and South Africans are falling more and more in love with her. She has recently made South Africa proud for her work in The Woman King alongside world-renowned actress Viola Davis, in which they are bringing to life the story of female warriors who go to great lengths to protect their land from invaders.

Thuso Mbedu has posted the following on Instagram:

Congratulations have poured in from South Africans, including Mzansi celebrities.

@moozlie said:

"I love this for you so much"

@pearlthusi wrote:

"I can’t wait… ❤️"

@thuliphongolo also said:

"GOOSEBUMPS!!! "

@somizi added:

"I need a new word for PROUD."

Thuso Mbedu thanks fans for ‘The underground railroad’ success, talented actress pens heartfelt post

Briefly News previously reported that actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to social media to show appreciation to her fans. The talented thespian thanked all the people who made The Underground Railroad a success.

The series dropped last year and Thuso took to her timeline to celebrate. She shared that she'll forever hold the show dear in her heart.

The stunner, who is based in the US, thanked Mzansi for showering her with love when the series was released. The day of its release was dubbed the Thuso Mbedu Day in Mzansi.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News