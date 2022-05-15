Talented Mzansi actress Thuso Mbedu has thanked her fans and the creators of The Underground Railroad for its success

The star shared that the series dropped a year ago and she still can't believe that Mzansi showered her with so much love on the day it dropped

Social media users took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her lengthy message and praised the cast and crew for creating a masterpiece

Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to social media to show appreciation to her fans. The talented thespian thanked all the people who made The Underground Railroad a success.

Thuso Mbedu thanked Mzansi for ‘The Underground Railroad’ success. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The series dropped last year and Thuso took to her timeline to celebrate. She shared that the she'll forever hold the show dear in her heart.

The stunner, who is based in the US, thanked Mzansi for showering her with love when the series was released. The day of its release was dubbed the Thuso Mbedu Day in Mzansi.

ZAlebs reports that she also thanked the cast and crew of the award-winning show. Peeps took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her lengthy post.

thesamurider commented:

"You are a gift to us all, Thusooo."

thando_thabethe said:

"A year already, oh my Thuso."

thando_d wrote:

"An astounding piece of work. Will remember this art for all my days."

ceselin said:

"Sending so much love to you Thuso."

kylee.d.allen commented:

"Good times! Great people! AWESOME experience!!! Miss you."

kapenda_n wrote:

"It’s hard to rewatch this show but your talent was everything."

kwanda_photography added:

"Absolutely subscribed to Amazon for you and my you didn’t disappoint as always. Was stressed throughout because Sis couldn’t catch a break but constantly blown away by the brilliance of the whole cast."

Thuso Mbedu to star along John Boyega in The Woman King

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu will star alongside popular English actor John Boyega in a new movie. The excited South African actress took to social media to retweet John's post about the film.

Thuso and John will join the likes of Viola Davis as part of the cast of the historical drama titled The Woman King, which is based on true events.

John took to Twitter recently to share the exciting news. He will play the role of King Ghezo in the movie. The thespian shared that he was looking forward and proud to share the set with the likes of Thuso and Viola. He said:

"I will be joining this incredible cast as King Ghezo. Very excited to create with you all @violadavis @ThusoMbedu @GPBmadeit."

