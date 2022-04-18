This week's episode of Mzansi Magic's show Date My Family had South Africans praising one contestant on his responses

Sandile got praise from Date My Family viewers for his straight-to-the-point answers and also for firing shots at his potential dates

The contestant found himself trending as Mzansi took to Twitter to share their views on his potential dates and some of the arguments they raised

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Date My Family is trending on Twitter thanks to one contestant who stole the hearts of Mzansi. This week's episode featured Sandile, who had to visit different families in his quest to find true love.

‘Date My Family’ viewers were fully entertained by contestant Sandile over the way he dealt with potential dates. Image: @SebeSithebe

Source: Twitter

It was Sandile's conversations and arguments that kept peeps intrigued. Many commended him for getting straight to the point and for firing shots at his potential dates and their families.

Taking to Twitter, viewers of the Mzansi Magic show shared different reactions. Many loved Sandile for his thoughts, especially on the issue of NSFAS.

@Larry09946851 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Sandile is one of us. Sandile is a fighter. Sandile is a G. Man dealt with those ladies accordingly."

@ntokozo_mkandla wrote:

"Sandile for President, this guy is a comedian, I'm telling you."

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"#DateMyFamily Nataly and Sandile will be getting married, and their episode will be on 'Our Perfect Wedding', save this tweet and call me Prophet Bushiri."

@Muntumuyeza commented:

"Love that Sandile called her to order and brought her to a level of most South Africans."

@Mpho_Lephollets added"

"Its annoying how Sandile also made mistakes with his English and they just brushed it off. Whereas when people make mistakes he embarrass them."

The Wife has Mzansi feeling this week’s drama and showing appreciation to the Majola Brothers: “They’re killing it”

Briefly News previously reported that The Wife keeps meeting Mzansi's expectations. The popular telenovela topped Twitter trends as fans spoke about the latest episodes.

The drama in the show had fans singing praises not only for the storyline but for the cast. Fans loved that the Zulu brothers showed their soft sides when they surprised their women with expensive cars.

Others also showed appreciation to the Majola Brothers, played by the talented Ntando Mcube and Siyabonga Shibe.

Source: Briefly News