DJ Sumbody's untimely death came as a surprise to the star's family, who are still trying to come to terms

The family confirmed his passing in a statement that was shared with the media and on social media

One of the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's aunts said the star's death is an act of jealousy from haters

South Africa is still trying to come to terms with DJ Sumbody's untimely passing. The DJ, music producer and businessman were gunned down alongside his driver in the early hours of 20 November.

DJ Sumbody’s family have opened up on why they think the star was gunned down. Image: @djsumbodysa.

The DJ's family issued a brief statement confirming his passing on social media. They said they were not disclosing details about the star's death as it was under investigation.

According to ZAlebs, DJ Sumbody's aunt Motlalakadi Moshidi revealed that she believes whoever killed the star did it out of jealousy. Moshidi showered the late hitmaker with praise, saying he was respectful and always helped his family members. She said:

"We are heartbroken. Our wounds will never heal. The people who did this did it out of jealousy. He respected the elderly. He was always available to help the family."

News24 reports that the police have appealed to the public for any useful information that can help them with any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

"#sapsGP Gauteng #SAPS are searching for suspects following a shooting in Woodmead where two people died, and one was seriously injured, in the early hours of Sunday, 20/11/22. Police appeal to anyone with information to call #CrimeStop 08600 10111."

