Former Yizo Yizo star Patrick Shai allegedly died a heartbroken man after he apparently found out that his wife cheated on him

The veteran actor's widow is being accused of cheating on him with a doctor who allegedly fathered one of her kids

Some members of the late thespian's family want her to do a DNA test to determine whether her kids are indeed Patrick's, and she's reportedly willing to undergo the process

Patrick Shai allegedly died brokenhearted. According to latest reports, the veteran actor's wife is being accused of cheating by some members of his family.

Patrick Shai reportedly died brokenhearted after his wife cheated on him. Image: @patrick_shai

The news comes a few months after the thespian was put in his final place of rest after reportedly ending his own life. It's not clear whether he decided to take his life after finding out that his boo was not faithful to him.

According to ZAlebs, the former Yizo Yizo star apparently refused to sleep in his bed on the night before his lifeless body was found. The publication further revealed that Sunday World reported that Patrick Shai died a sad man.

The outlet shared that Patrick's family and his widow are not seeing eye to eye after the cheating allegations surfaced. His widow has rubbished the claims that she cheated on the late star with a doctor.

Apparently, the family wants DNA tests to prove that her bundles of joy are indeed Patrick's kids. She reportedly doesn't have a problem with the idea. She and one of her kids accused Patrick's former girlfriend of sending the cheating messages.

Patrick Shai's wife urges their kids not to judge their father based on online posts

In related news, Briefly News reported that Patrick Shai's wife urged her children not to judge their father based on negative social media posts. The late veteran actor trended on social media recently when Mzansi learnt that he took his own life because of the nasty comments he received after swearing Cassper Nyovest's mom.

Even though the former Yizo Yizo star apologised for posting a clip shading Mufasa's mom, many peeps still dragged him for the making the video that shook the whole of Mzansi.

Speaking at her hubby's memorial service, Shai's wife pleaded with their kids not to entertain what people say about their father on social media. She added that she doesn't know how her kids are going to recover from what happened to their old man. He took his own life and was found dead at his home just a few days after apologising to Cassper's mom.

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

