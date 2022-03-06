Mzansi hip hop entertainer DJ Dimplez trended on social media on Sunday as the news of his reported death made the rounds

He is the latest in a list of entertainers to die in the last few weeks, with details surrounding his death yet to be released in full

South Africans from all walks gathered online to mourn the star's passing, with many lamenting the recent frequent celeb deaths

South Africa once again learnt with shock of the passing of another entertainer after the news that DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi, had died on Sunday afternoon.

Dimplez was among the many celebs who turned up at the memorial service of rapper Riky Rick, who died from suicide at his home in Johannesburg on 23 February.

SA hip hop entertainer DJ Dimplez has died. Image: @djdimplez

Source: Instagram

Their passing comes on the heels of the shooting death of DJ Citi Lyts, who was gunned down in Soweto earlier in February and laid to rest two weeks ago. Details surrounding Dimplez's death remain sketchy, but sources close to SowetanLIVE, including a friend of the DJ, confirmed the star's passing.

Among an extensive catalogue, Dimplez retuned hit songs such as Amantombazane Remix, a club banger that featured Riky's rap abilities, among others. As a leading contributor to the culture, the DJ played a leading role in establishing a place for deejays in Mzansi hip hop, according to TimesLIVE.

Locals lament DJ's death

Tributes flooded social media as many, not least industry friends, expressed their disbelief over the death of another star in the music entertainment space. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@MagesticSoulSA wrote:

"Last night gig at Moagi Wings in Vosloo, just after DJ Dimplez played. He cried and no one was allowed to be closed by. Now today he's no more. Weirdest thing I've witnessed in my life!! WOW MAN!!"

@ScelonG said:

"We're barely three months in, and yet SA hip hop has lost Citi Lyts, Riky Rick and now DJ Dimplez. This is really hard to take. May their souls rest in peace."

@UmalambaneKZN added:

"SA celebrities rushing to their files to look for that one picture they took with DJ Dimplez many many years ago to go with their poetic sounding caption."

