Cassper Nyovest gave a touching tribute to his late friend and musician DJ Sumbody who died a few days ago

The rapper broke down in tears at the memorial service as he shared some fond memories with the DJ

Mufasa said he was going to miss Sumbody because he always showed support and love in their friendship

The death of DJ Sumbody has shaken the entertainment industry, with many celebrities grieving online and passing their condolences to his family.

One of the most grief-stricken celebs is Cassper Nyovest, who was very close to DJ Sumbody, who was gunned down in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

DJ Sumbody's memorial service was held on Wednesday, and footage was leaked from the sombre event of Cassper crying during his speech.

The Siyathandana rapper shared what a resourceful guy DJ Sumbody was and that he was a man with many plans. He shared moving stories of their friendship and how the DJ always supported him when he was still working on radio and pushed his music at his club Ayepyep, reported Zalebs.

"Me and DJ Sumbody met a long time ago. I don't know who he took my number from. However, when he was on the radio he would call me every week to give me an interview without telling me anything before. I would answer thinking it was just a call, and he would be like "you are live on air, you see we are supporting you", and that is how our relationship started. How we became close friends with him is a funny story."

Cassper said that Sumbody was like a brother, and his death broke his heart. He ended his speech by extending his condolences to DJ Sumbody's family.

@ThatoLeey said:

"Bathong, Cassper mara, those close to him, please check up on him."

@Sli_Masikane commented:

"Cassper Nyovest becomes emotional. "The was one person you could always call. No matter how much you fought with him, it would not change how much he loved you."

@Sihle__vee wrote:

"I couldn’t listen to Cassper without tearing up. I pray he finds healing."

@DeejayMalibu posted:

"It was the dopest thing I've seen when Cassper Nyovest said Ahhhh Bade to Sumbody."

@illythehost tweeted:

"So heart breaking watching homies crying cos they lost someone close to them. Strength to Cheartbreakingassper bro. This memorial service."

@LunaV_10 commented:

"The crack in his voice. You can hear the pain is deep. Rest in peace DJ Sumbody. Pray for Cassper as well people!"

@ArmstrongMabit1 said:

"What have you ever made or produced in your life? The only thing you are good at is jealousy, like your mentor Chris Excel. Bloody losers."

