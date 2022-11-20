Cassper Nyovest posted tweets this morning that appeared like he was mourning the untimely passing of DJ Sumbody

The popular DJ named, Oupa John Sekofa, died on Sunday morning, and the cause of his death has not been confirmed

Some Mzansi tweeps, including Nota Baloyi, slammed the rapper for grieving Sumbody because he still owed him money from 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest grieves the death of DJ Sumbody on Twitter. Image: @PhilMphela and @Mgijimi28

Source: Facebook

Cassper Nyovest expressed shock at his industry friend DJ Sumbody's death in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The rapper took to Twitter after the news broke that the DJ had passed away and said he couldn't believe that DJ Sumbody was gone. He tweeted:

"Batho ba slege jo! Ai Mara bafethu this can’t be it."

Cassper and the Sumbody previously collaborated on the hit song Monate Mpolaye which was released in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In November 2021, there were claims that the amapiano DJ was taking legal action against Cassper for unpaid royalties, but Mufasa denied the allegations on social media.

Concerned fans urged the Destiny rapper not to make DJ Sumbody's death about him or use it to promote his upcoming concert in Mafikeng.

The controversial music executive Nota Baloyi insinuated that Cassper had no right to mourn Sumbody's death. He tweeted that Cassper allegedly owed the late DJ R147 000 from a Samsung deal.

"Please send your #RIPDjSumbody tributes to his family and not to that fraud Cassper Nyovest who couldn’t even pay him what he stole from him!

He’s gonna blame him for having to cancel that Fill Up Mmabatho scam he’s been pushing… Pretending he’s not happy he doesn’t have to pay the R147K he owes him from Samsung!

@MaabuleM said:

"Cassper Nyovest lost his two best friends in a period of 10 months. First, it was Ricky Rick, and now it's DJ Sumbody. This must be hard on him, especially with only two weeks to his Fill Up Mmabatho event."

@KhumaloMphe asked:

"Has Cassper made DJ Sumbody’s passing about him yet?"

@MatsosoKay2

"Rest In Peace to DJ Sumbody, and condolences to his family and friends, especially Cassper Nyovest. He has lost people he loves this year."

@ChrisExcel102 tweeted:

"I hope the other guy doesn’t make this death about him."

@SihleStan231 added:

"That time he owed him money for Monate Mpolaye."

@zamokuhle____ wrote:

"Y’all are weird for making this death about Cassper."

DJ Sumbody dies, reports circulating online indicate he was gunned down in Pretoria

Briefly News reported that it is a sad day for the South African entertainment industry following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing. The star was allegedly shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, has confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media. The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News