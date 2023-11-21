Julius Malema and five EFF MPs facing a potential ban from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2023

The parliamentary disciplinary hearing continued today despite the absence of the EFF members

Advocates discussed possible penalties, with a proposed ten-day suspension for the MPs, including SONA day

Members of the EFF were evicted from the 2023 State Of The Nation Address (SONA) at Parliament on 9 February in Cape Town. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is advocating for Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, and four other EFF MPs to be barred from attending the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2023.

The disciplinary hearing, which entered its second day on Tuesday, focuses on charges of contempt of Parliament against the six EFF MPs. This stems from their storming of the SONA stage in February, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was threatened.

Disciplinary hearing progresses

Despite the EFF's absence from the hearing, the disciplinary process continued on Tuesday. The initiator in the hearings, Advocate Anton Katz, presented closing submissions before the powers and privileges committee.

According to EWN, Members of the committee questioned Katz about potential sanctions that could be imposed on the EFF and its leaders.

Advocate Katz's proposal

Advocate Katz emphasised the gravity of the SONA event, suggesting that a strong message must be sent. He proposed a ten-day suspension for the EFF MPs, including the day of SONA.

Parliament's move to bar Julius Malema and EFF MPs from SONA 2023 has citizens torn.

See some of the comments below:

Siboniso Mathe said:

"But the same Cyril said he did not feel threatened."

ThirtySix Sosa wrote:

"There's nothing good you'll find about EFF."

Johnnie Johnstone mentioned:

"EFF is a lawless, violent party with a big-mouth racist leader. Julius Malema is going to start a civil-war in this country. Watch this space."

Matome Moloisi suggested:

"You should go listen to submissions made by EFF. Well, we will still vote for EFF."

Andre Marais posted:

"Ban the hooligans."

Julius Malema and EFF MPs leave SONA hearing

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF leader Julius Malema, along with EFF MPs and their legal counsel, including Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, staged a dramatic walkout during a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

During the hearing, advocate Ngcukaitobi applied for a postponement and requested a judge hear the matter.

