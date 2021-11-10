A KIA Picanto drowned out its haters when entrepreneur Dr Daniel Marven posted a clip of the small car cruising through a flooded road

The small white car did what not even a truck could do as it sailed through a heavily flooded area as captured in a clip shared on Twitter

Those who had anything bad to say about the little car may reconsider as the video has Mzansi in disbelief

A white KIA Picanto made waves on social media, literally. Mzansi was left in awe when Twitter user Dr Daniel Marven posted a video of the small car cruising through a flooded road.

The often bullied little car sailed through the water with ease, leaving a truck and other cars stranded. The Picanto was not letting a few showers slow it down.

Mzansians gathered on Twitter to witness what could possibly be a small miracle. The little car travelled easily through the water slamming its haters along the way.

South Africans are sharing hilarious responses to a clip of a Kia Picanto cruising through a flooded road. Image: @danielmarven

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the viral post below:

Below are some of the responses left by Saffas:

@vusi_sa said:

"Kia is now a Toyota Land cruiser."

@dabskays asked:

"You knew you drive a Picanto & you still drove in the rain?"

@kabelomagstins shared:

"He drove better than the rest down there, he's a real dog in a small Tupperware."

@DestinyMindset said:

"Nah but you have to put some respect on this driver's name."

@Batebang responded with:

"This had made my day. It has given me so much hope. Just like the Picanto, I can do it!!!"

@Batebang added:

"KIA Picanto, A Braveheart Heart."

