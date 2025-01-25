Former Scandal! actor Luthuli Dlamini has embraced being back in Zimbabwe with his family

The also actor recently revealed in an interview that he's embarrassed that it took him 20 years to go back home

Zimbabweans and South Africans recently took to social media to respond to his photos with his family

Legendary actor Luthuli Dlamini, who recently made headlines when he returned to Zimbabwe after 20 years has opened up about being back home.

The former Scandal! actor also topped Twitter trends when it was alleged that he's homeless.

Popular social media account @crimewatchzw recently shared pictures of the legendary actor with his family back in Zimbabwe.

"Top Zimbabwean-born actor Luthuli Dlamini has reconnected with his roots after 20 years and is currently in Zimbabwe with his family. Dlamini is a prominent figure in the South African arts industry," wrote the channel on X.

The actor recently revealed in an interview with a Zimbabwean tabloid, The Chronicle Zimbabwe that he's embarrassed that it took him so long to go back home. He also reveals that there's still a lot of things he needs to see and learn.

Dlamini adds that he sees a lot of potential within the Zimbabwean film sector and the other facets of the arts industry.

Social media users respond to his viral pictures

Oracle5152 wrote:

"He was going crazy when he was this side. He had to go back home."

@Umalumewabantu replied:

"Why be homeless in South Africa while you can become a top celebrity in Zimbabwe?"

@selloEmohokare said:

"Look how handsome he is at home. Zimbabweans go back, it's nice there."

@ignatiusmap said:

"Ha, wait and see. The Zanu PF cabal will bless him with a car very soon. Lord, have mercy."

@SirDavid_Dashe wrote:

"There's no place like home."

@bozzie_t said:

"Going back home has been really good for him, e mo hlatswitse ebile" (he's glowing).

@UTD_rgz said:

"They think of going home when the career is falling not when they're at peak."

