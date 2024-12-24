Luthuli Dlamini has once again addressed the rumours that he is now homeless

The actor bashed the allegations and urged fans not to believe everything they read on social media

Mzansi is intrigued by his dilemma, with others curious to know whether the rumours were true or not

Luthuli Dlamini says people read his "situation" out of context. Images: luthulidlamini

Source: Instagram

Luthuli Dlamini hopes that netizens can finally put the rumours about his living situation to rest.

Luthuli Dlamini addresses homeless rumours

It will be long before Mzansi finally moves on from the rumours that actor, Luthuli Dlamini, is homeless.

The former Coconuts star was alleged to be living in a drug den after falling on hard times. However, he says those rumours were not true.

He addressed the allegations and said he doesn't know where the rumours came from, saying people may have seen him in a particular situation and read it out of context:

"You see me coming in and out of somewhere and make your assumptions."

Dlamini went on to bash keyboard ninjas, saying hiding behind screens has made them even bolder to talk about others in whatever way they want without fear of the circumstances:

"One of the reasons I came off Twitter (X) is because you don't know who you're talking to and they can say anything they want about you or to you, and all you can do is reply."

X user ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Luthuli Dlamini's statement

Netizens appear to be invested in the story, with others coming up with their own conclusions:

Kukhanya_James said:

"It's true. X/ Twitter has given former matric H learners (level 2s) a platform to speak, shame."

TshepoCM1 was curious:

"Why’s she looking at him like that?"

Nysimmons was suspicious:

"But he didn’t have to prove anything unless otherwise."

PrinceM70209631 pointed out:

"Clearly, the lady doesn't believe a word you're saying."

Solphendukaa was in stitches:

"Luthuli Dlamini is funny!"

Luthuli Dlamini attempts to beat homeless allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Luthuli Dlamini's photoshoot after his living situation was questioned.

Netizens are convinced that the actor may have been trying to beat the allegations and scrutinised his photo.

Source: Briefly News