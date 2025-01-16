Somizi Mhlongo has joined the conversation about Zimbabwean content creator Ndoyisile, who faced backlash for saying people from Tembisa crowd Mall of Africa

Ndoyisile's controversial statement led to a loss of followers despite his apology, with Somizi expressing surprise at how quickly his popularity declined

Fans reacted with mixed views, with some defending Ndoyisile and others criticising his behaviour, while others noted his potential to regain followers

Outspoken media personality Somizi Mhlongo joined the conversation about Zim content creator Ndoyisile, who sparked outrage over his remarks about people from Tembisa crowding Mall of Africa.

Somizi has weighed in on Zim content creator Ndoyisile's drama. Image: @somizi and @ndoyisile_n

Source: Instagram

Somizi recently shared his thoughts on Ndoyisile's fall from grace. The popular South African-based Zimbabwean-born TikTokker landed in hot water when he said that people from Thembisa were crowding the Mall of Africa. He said:

"I think people who make the Mall of Africa full are people from Tembisa. Don’t you guys have a mall in Tembisa? People are just gallivanting and occupying the mall for no reason, and it’s so uncomfortable for us who are here who are claustrophobic."

The statement sparked a buzz and calls for fans to unfollow him. Although he later apologised for his statement, the content creator lost thousands of followers. Taking to his TikTok page, larger-than-life media personality Somizi expressed shock at how quickly the tables can turn. Watch his video below:

Fans react to Somizi's video

Social media users also shared their two cents on the issue. Some slammed the cancel culture, while others said Ndoyisile deserved what was coming at him.

@Shamie🧘‍♀️ said:

"I really feel bad for Ndoyi he was just making content related to his previous content... 😥"

@Mpuci commented:

"I love Ndoyi but he needs to be sincere with his apology, avele azoneke nje😩"

@king Ceaser wrote:

"But from 995k to 912k it’s not bad and he can get more followers, y’all jus overreacting yoh 😏"

@Thembekile Shongwe commented:

"when you are a visitor in someone's house you behave!! lol asidlali la🤟🤣"

