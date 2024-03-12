DJ Tira successfully retrieved his lost Mercedes G-Wagon key with the help of social media after offering a reward of R5,000

The award-winning star had left the key in an Uber and couldn't contact the driver through the app

The driver, Enos, returned the key after seeing Tira's plea online, and both parties are now happy

DJ Tira has kept his word after getting his lux Mercedes G-Wagon key back following his plea on social media. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker charted trends when he shared a video asking for help to get his key back.

DJ Tira revealed that he received his Mercedes G-Wagon key back. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira finally gets his Mercedes G-Wagon key back

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira took a sigh of relief when he got his car keys back after losing them in Johannesburg. The star shared a video on social media asking the driver who had taken him to the OR Tambo Airport to return the key he forgot in the vehicle.

The desperate star even offered to pay the driver R5 000 if he returned the key. He said he had tried reaching out to the driver via the e-hailing App, but it was to no avail.

"I forgot my Mercedes G Wagon key in an Uber on Saturday, 2 March, can the driver that took me to OR Tambo bring back my keys, I will reward him R5000. I have been trying to report on the app, and I keep failing. Please help me out, guys."

Uber driver reaches out to DJ Tira to return the key

Just when he had lost all hope of ever finding his key again, DJ Tira received a message from the driver who said he didn't know he had the key. According to ZiMoja, the grateful star also gave the driver, only identified as Enos R5K as he had promised. He said:

"I can safely say both parties are happy. The amazing thing about the power of social media. It's such a powerful tool although sometimes we turn to abuse it or misuse it."

DJ Tira embarks on a search for his lost passport in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mthokozisi Khathi, better known as DJ Tira, has informed his followers that his passport got lost while performing at a gig in Zim.

This follows the DJ's performance at the Eyadini Tavern in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. Taking to Facebook, Khathi asked his Zimbabwean fans to help him find it, promising a reward of $1 000, which is more than R17 000 when converted.

Source: Briefly News