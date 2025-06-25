Anele Mdoda faced backlash on social media after posting family photos that featured her two dogs, with fans tagging the SPCA, claiming the dogs looked malnourished

Social media users expressed concern over the dogs' appearance, prompting jokes and serious calls for intervention

The SPCA responded to the outcry, assuring the public that the dogs appeared healthy and were not in distress

Hawu! not South Africans on social media tagging the SPCA on radio and television personality Anele Mdoda's post. Many noted that the star's dogs looked malnourished and seemed like they needed help.

Anele Mdoda has been living her best life, flaunting her husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James, every chance she gets. Anele recently had fans talking when she shared pictures while chilling with her family at home.

The pictures shared on Anele's x (Twitter) page on 22 June 2025 showed the media personality sitting on the ground and enjoying some meat with family members. The picture also showed two dogs that were sitting behind Anele and her family.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans raise concerns about Anele Mdoda's dogs

Surprisingly, many social media users felt the two dogs in the pictures looked unhealthy. Many tagged the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to go and take a look at the dogs.

@DUNCAN160 commented:

"SPCA, they are eating alone while the dogs are just watching."

@_HerchelleR wrote:

"SPCA’s hands will be full."

@BETTERSA_ said:

"@BC_SPCA, I am not happy the dogs don't look good 😭😭😭"

@Alphsebolaaneng added:

"They're going to call SPCA on you 😭"

@IAmWhatIAmAt100 said:

"The dogs are so skinny, look at how sad the other one is behind them."

SPCA responds to concerns about Anele's dogs

The SPCA also reacted to some of Anele Mdoda's concerned fans, stating that the dogs in question looked healthy and well taken care of. The response read:

"Thank you for your concern. The dogs in the photos appear in good condition and not in distress. If you believe otherwise, please let us know. Thank you.

The concerns for Anele Mdoda's dogs come after a South African influencer landed in hot water for having malnourished dogs. The SPCA rescued the dogs following outrage from concerned social media users.

