What is an Exhibit 10 contract in the NBA? Simple guide for basketball fans

An Exhibit 10 contract in the NBA is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum salary contract with a specific clause, Exhibit 10, that allows teams to convert the deal into a two-way contract, or offer a bonus if the player joins their G League affiliate after being released from the team.

Key takeaways

A player under the Exhibit 10 contract receives the minimum NBA salary depending on their years of experience.

Exhibit 10 contracts are typically non-guaranteed, meaning teams can waive the player before the regular season with no cap penalty.

A player under the Exhibit 10 contract programme can either bag a two-way deal, be retained on the main roster, or be waived.

Exhibit 10 contracts were introduced in 2017 in the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

What is an Exhibit 10 contract?

An Exhibit 10 contract in the NBA is a one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum-salary deal. It is designed primarily for undrafted or fringe players invited to a team's training camp.

What are some of the key features of an Exhibit 10 deal?

As Spotrac explains, the contract in Exhibit 10 in the NBA has key features and purposes. These include:

Training camp invite: The contract guarantees the player a spot in the team's training camp. This allows them to contest for a place on the regular-season roster.

The contract guarantees the player a spot in the team's training camp. This allows them to contest for a place on the regular-season roster. Convertible to two-way contract: Before the regular season begins, the team can convert an Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way contract if the player impresses during camp.

Before the regular season begins, the team can convert an Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way contract if the player impresses during camp. G League incentive : If the player is waived and joins the team's G League affiliate, they can earn a bonus if they remain with the affiliate for at least 60 days. This bonus is meant to encourage players to stay in the G League rather than seek opportunities overseas.

: If the player is waived and joins the team's G League affiliate, they can earn a bonus if they remain with the affiliate for at least 60 days. This bonus is meant to encourage players to stay in the G League rather than seek opportunities overseas. Roster and cap flexibility : Teams can have up to six players on Exhibit 10 contracts at a time, and these contracts do not count against the salary cap if the player is waived before the regular season.

: Teams can have up to six players on Exhibit 10 contracts at a time, and these contracts do not count against the salary cap if the player is waived before the regular season. Non-Guaranteed: The contract is not guaranteed, meaning the team can release the player at any time without further financial obligation beyond what is specified in the Exhibit 10 attachment.

What is the 10-day contract rule?

The 10-day contract rule in the NBA allows teams to sign players to short-term contracts that last for 10 days or three regular-season games, whichever period is longer. Typically, teams can start signing players to 10-day contracts beginning January 5 each season and continue until 10 days before the end of the regular season or until game 80.

A team can sign the same player to a maximum of two standard 10-day contracts in a season. After the second, the team must either sign the player for the rest of the season or let him go. However, under exceptional hardship circumstances, teams can sign additional 10-day contracts beyond the standard two-per-player limit.

How much is an NBA 10 contract?

An NBA 10-day contract pays players a prorated portion of the league minimum salary based on their years of NBA experience. For instance, according to Marca, a rookie or first-year player's salary is around $61,500, while a veteran with 10+ years of experience can earn around $190,000.

Besides the Exhibit 10 contract salary, a player can earn a bonus of between $5,000 and $75,000. However, this depends on whether the player joins and remains with the G League affiliate for 60 days.

What is a two-way contract?

A two-way contract in the NBA allows teams to develop young players by having them split time between the NBA team and its G League affiliate. Some of the key features of the two-way contract include:

Players with fewer than four years of NBA experience are eligible for two-way contracts.

Each NBA team can have up to three players on two-way contracts at a time, as per the 2023 CBA update.

Two-way players earn half the value of the rookie minimum salary, estimated at $636,435 for the 2025-26 season.

for the 2025-26 season. Two-way players can be active for up to 50 NBA games in a season but are not eligible for the NBA playoffs.

If a player is not waived by January 7, their remaining salary becomes fully guaranteed for the season.

How many Exhibit 10 contracts can a team have?

A team can have a maximum of six Exhibit 10 contracts at any given time. Additionally, these contracts may not be extended or renegotiated.

Trivia facts

Only NBA teams with a G League affiliate can offer the Exhibit 10 bonus.

Teams with strong G League programs, like the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Oklahoma City Thunder, are known for extensively using Exhibit 10 contracts to develop talent.

Several now-established NBA players began on Exhibit 10 deals, including Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, and Tacko Fall.

Exhibit 10 contracts are especially common among undrafted free agents, as they provide a direct pathway to both NBA training camp and a potential G League bonus.

Exhibit 10 contracts empower players to prove themselves and earn NBA chances. They also provide financial incentives to develop within team systems and G League affiliates. For teams, Exhibit 10 deals offer roster flexibility and talent evaluation without risk.

