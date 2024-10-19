Which teams have the most consecutive losses in NBA history?

Losing is an inevitable part of sports, but some teams have endured streaks that secured their place in the record books for all the wrong reasons. Several teams have faced devastating stretches, leading to the most consecutive losses in NBA history.

The Philadelphia 76ers (L), Detroit Pistons (C), and Cleveland Cavaliers logos (R). Photo by Mitchell Leff, Nic Antaya, Melissa Majchrzak (modified by author)

In this article, we will look at the teams with the longest losing streaks in NBA history, including the Detroit Pistons' famed skid and other notable losing streaks that have plagued organizations across numerous seasons.

Top 10 teams with the most consecutive losses in NBA history

This is a list of the longest regular season losing streaks in National Basketball Association (NBA) history, compiled from factual sources like The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Sports Illustrated. Streaks started at the end of one season are carried over to the next one.

Rank Team Number of consecutive losses Seasons 1 Detroit Pistons 28 2023-24 2 Philadelphia 76ers 28 2014-15 and 2015-16 3 Cleveland Cavaliers 26 2010-11 4 Charlotte Bobcats 23 2011-12 5 Denver Nuggets 23 1997-98 6 Vancouver Grizzlies 23 1995-96 7 Houston Rockets 20 2020-21 8 Dallas Mavericks 20 1993-94 9 Los Angeles Clippers 20 1993-94 and 1994-95 10 New York Knicks 20 1984-85 and 1985-86

10. New York Knicks | 20

Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks in this portrait at the free-throw line circa the early 1990s during an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Focus on Sport

Seasons: 1984–85 and 1985–86

1984–85 and 1985–86 Overall records: 24–58 and 23–59

The New York Knicks experienced tremendous struggles in the mid-1980s, culminating in a 20-game losing run that lasted two seasons. The difficulties began in the late parts of 1984-85 when they suffered 12 consecutive defeats and finished with a disappointing 24-58 record.

Despite drafting Patrick Ewing in the NBA Draft, this dry spell carried on at the beginning of the 1985-86 season when they received eight more losses to kick off the year. The streak began on March 23, 1985, and ended on November 12, 1985.

9. Los Angeles Clippers | 20

Scottie Pippen (33) and Michael Jordan (23) of the Chicago Bulls during the game against the LA Clippers on December 2, 1995, at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Jon Soohoo

Seasons: 1993–94 and 1994–95

1993–94 and 1994–95 Overall records: 27–55 and 17–65

During the final four games of 1993-94, the Los Angeles Clippers lost to Golden State, Denver, Phoenix, and San Antonio, finishing with a 27-55 record. Then, the next season, they had a terrible start, losing 16 straight games and extending their losing run to 20 games across two seasons.

They ultimately broke their losing streak on December 7, 1994, with a 96-94 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks; nonetheless, it was a disappointing season in which they only won 17 games and lost 65, finishing dead last in the standings.

8. Dallas Mavericks | 20

Kevin Gamble (34) of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Dallas Mavericks during a game played at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, circa 1993. Photo: Dick Raphael

Season: 1993-94

1993-94 Overall record: 13-69

The Dallas Mavericks significantly declined in the early 1990s, leading to a 20-game losing streak during 1993-94. This streak came after the Mavericks' catastrophic 11-71 season the previous year, during which they failed to score 100 points in 15 of their games.

With scant roster talent and little prospect for development, the Mavericks spent several seasons at the bottom of the NBA rankings before turning things around in the late 1990s. This culminated in the 1998 draft of Dirk Nowitzki, which signalled the start of their rise to prominence.

7. Houston Rockets | 20

James Harden (13) with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on February 26, 2020, at Toyota Center in Houston. Photo: Brett Coomer

Season: 2020-21

2020-21 Overall record: 17-55

Following the trade of superstar James Harden, the Houston Rockets went from playoff hopefuls to having one of the worst losing runs in recent NBA history. Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on January 14, 2021.

The Rockets collapsed, losing 20 consecutive games from February 6 to March 22, and ended the season with a 17-55 record. This marked one of the worst performances in the Western Conference.

They struggled to create offense. John Wall and Christian Wood tried their best to fill the void, but injuries and inconsistent play doomed the club.

6. Vancouver Grizzlies | 23

Derek Harper (11) of the New York Knicks against the Vancouver Grizzlies during a basketball game circa 1995 at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo: Focus on Sport

Season: 1995-96

1995-96 Overall record: 15-67

The Vancouver Grizzlies, one of the NBA's expansion teams in the mid-1990s, struggled to adjust to life in the league. During 1995-96, the Grizzlies lost 23 straight games, foreshadowing the franchise's problems.

According to the Washington Post, despite a strong 2-0 start, the Grizzlies quickly failed. Greg Anthony, the team's highest scorer, scored only 14 points per game. Vancouver finished the season 15-67, and the team's persistent troubles led to its relocation to Memphis in 2001.

5. Denver Nuggets | 23

Kevin Garnett of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends guard Bobby Jackson of the Denver Nuggets during a game on 28 November 1997 at the McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Brian Bahr

Season: 1997-98

1997-98 Overall record: 11-71

Twenty-six years before winning an NBA championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets had their fair share of struggles. During the 1997-98 season, they went on a 23-game losing skid, one of the longest in franchise history.

The Nuggets were headed by LaPhonso Ellis, but their lack of depth and quality was obvious. They averaged only 89 points per game while enabling their opponents to score more than 100 points consistently. However, like many of the other teams on this list, they eventually turned things around.

4. Charlotte Bobcats | 23

Stephen Jackson of the Charlotte Bobcats against the Atlanta Hawks on February 12, 2011, at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Season: 2011-12

2011-12 Overall record: 7-59

The 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats hold the record for the worst winning percentage in a single NBA season. Their dismal 7-59 record (.106) came during a season shortened by the NBA lockout. The Bobcats had a 23-game losing streak, one of the longest in NBA history.

According to Sports Illustrated, they scored the fewest points in the league, averaging only 87 per game. This disastrous season, however, resulted in the draft of future All-Star Kemba Walker, providing Charlotte optimism for the future.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers | 26

LeBron James (6) of the Miami Heat in front of Mo Williams (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 2, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Season: 2010-11

2010-11 Overall record: 19-63

The Cavs were devastated when LeBron James departed in the summer of 2010 to join the Miami Heat. "The Decision," as LeBron's declaration was dubbed, shocked the club to its core, and the squad suffered greatly without its top player.

Following his departure, the Cavaliers embarked on a franchise-worst losing run of 26 games during the 2010-11 season. This streak tied the then-record for the NBA's most consecutive losses.

The Cavaliers had also faced another major losing streak earlier, spanning 24 games from March 19, 1982, to November 10, 1982, during the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons. This earlier streak contributed to a disappointing combined record of 15-67 and 23-59 over those two seasons.

2. Philadelphia 76ers | 28

Isaiah Canaan (0) and Ish Smith (1) of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 30, 2015 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner

Seasons: 2014–15 and 2015–16

2014–15 and 2015–16 Overall records: 18–64 and 10–72

The Philadelphia 76ers went through one of the most difficult stretches in NBA history, losing 28 games in a row over two seasons. The streak began on March 27, 2015, with a 98-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and ended on December 1, 2015, with a 103-91 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are no stranger to lengthy losing streaks. Here are the other streaks that could fit into our top 10 list of the most losses in a row in NBA history:

Season Consecutive losses Record 2013–14 26 19–63 1972–73 20 9–73

1. The Detroit Pistons | 28

Keifer Sykes (29) of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 14, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

Season: 2023-24

2023-24 Overall record: 14–68

The Detroit Pistons made headlines in the 2023-24 season by establishing a new record for the longest losing streak in the NBA's history. First, the Pistons' losing streak reached 27 games and became the worst in NBA history for a single season.

According to The Guardian, again, the Pistons lost a 21-point lead in Boston on December 28 before falling in overtime. This defeat tied them with the 76ers for the longest slump in league history, totalling 28 consecutive losses.

Frequently asked questions

Fans and readers often have questions about records and milestones related to these unfortunate events. Below, we have addressed some of the most frequently asked questions about NBA losing streaks.

Who holds the record for the NBA's longest losing streak against a single team? According to Champs or Chumps, the all time longest active winning streak against a single NBA opponent belongs to the New York Knicks, who have won their last 15 games against the Detroit Pistons, starting with a 95-92 victory on February 8, 2020.

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the honour of having the worst season in terms of wins with their 9-73 record in 1972-73. However, the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats, who posted a 7-59 record, have the lowest winning percentage (.106) in NBA history, as the lockout shortened their season.

Which NBA team lost 26 games in a row? Both the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-11) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14).

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the honour of having the worst season in terms of wins with their 9-73 record in 1972-73. However, the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats, who posted a 7-59 record, have the lowest winning percentage (.106) in NBA history, as the lockout shortened their season. Which NBA team lost 26 games in a row? Both the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-11) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14).

The most consecutive losses in NBA history highlight teams' struggles and challenges during tough seasons. Despite these problematic streaks, they serve as reminders of the resilience required to compete at the highest level in basketball.

