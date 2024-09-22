Reason Anthony Joshua Should Consider Retirement After Losing to Dubois

Anthony Joshua has been advised to consider hanging his gloves after his 'disgraceful' loss against Daniel Dubois on Saturday

The Nigerian-British fighter's recent performance in the sport has not been encouraging, considering what he did earlier in his career

A popular combat sports pundit has shared his thoughts on people's views about AJ regarding retirement

Anthony Joshua had a poor outing in the all-British heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Nigerian-British boxer was knocked out by Dubois in the fifth round of the fight, with the title IBF title holder dominating all the rounds.

After the fight, several fans and pundits advised Joshua to consider retirement because of his loss to his fellow British fighter.

Daniel Dubois punches Anthony Joshua during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Should Joshua consider retirement?

In an interview with Briefly News, popular combat sports pundit Afolabi Ojabowale advised Joshua to consider retirement to protect his legacy in boxing.

He believes the British fighter is already losing his touch and that continuing in this manner might damage the previous image he created.

"I think it would be better if AJ decided to retire," he said.

"His recent poor performance shows that he's losing his touch. He must protect his legacy because people are already forgetting what he achieved earlier in his career."

The Nigerian combat sports analyst believes Joshua's loss to Dubois was embarrassing, and he needs to re-strategise if he wants to continue boxing.

"The loss against Dubois is quite embarrassing for Joshua, while most people are claiming it might be fixed for him to lose, but there have been signs even before this bout that AJ is losing his touch in the ring," he added.

"If he plans to continue, he needs rigorous training to get back to the top, or else he would be judged mostly by his recent performance in the ring."

How Joshua made more money than Dubois their title bout

Briefly News earlier reported that Joshua made more money from his fight with Dubois despite losing to the British fighter at Wembley.

Both fighters made huge sum of money, but it was AJ will went home with highest pay.

