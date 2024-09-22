How Joshua Made More Money Than Dubois Despite Being Knocked Out in Title Bout

Anthony Joshua and his opponent Daniel Dubois are set to make huge sum of money after their all-British heavyweight title fight

The Nigerian boxer was knocked out by the British fighter in the fifth round but earned more money than his compatriot

The heavyweight boxers made millions of dollars from the fight with Dubois making his biggest earnings of his career

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua suffered yet another knockout defeat in his boxing career, losing to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Joshua was tipped as the favourites ahead of the all-British heavyweight title fight but fell to a heavy punch from Dubois in the fifth round.

Dubois dominated the fight from the first round to the fight, knocking AJ out twice in the process before the final one.

Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua exchange punches during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Photo: Richard Pelham.

How Joshua made more money than Dubois

Most people expected Joshua, who lost the bout, to make much less money from the fight than Dubois, who won, but the reverse is the fans' belief.

According to a report by AS, both boxers will pocket a huge sum of money, but it was Joshua who received the most out of the two fighters.

Dubois is expected to earn a fixed fee of around $4.6 million, which could increase to $13 million depending on the pay-per-view sales.

According to Sporty Salaries, as per Marca, Joshua is guaranteed to earn $7.9 million, which could also increase to more than $30 million with a pay-per-view fee.

Reports say the Nigerian boxer made $39 million from defeating UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

Even though Dubois earned much less than Joshua, the bout gave him the highest payday of his boxing career.

