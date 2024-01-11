Actress and reality TV star Mbali Ngiba won't be returning for the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Durban

Entertainment Commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news on social media that Mbali won't be returning

Many netizens reacted to Ngiba not returning, and most of them were happy about it

Actress Mbali Ngiba won't be returning for the fourth season of RHOD. Image: Supplied

Reality TV star and actress Mbali Ngiba has been the talk of town recently, as she left many wondering if she will be part of The Real Housewives of Durban season four or not.

Mbali is not returning for RHOD season four

The reality TV star has been making headlines on social media. In one event, Ngiba issued a heartfelt public apology regarding the trending video where she hurled insults at a particular security guy at a local hotel.

Recently, news of Mbali not returning to the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Durban circulated the streets of Twitter and entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a post letting netizens know that, indeed, Ngiba won't be coming back.

He wrote:

"Mbali Ngiba will not be in the new season of Real housewives of Durban #RHOD."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Mbali not returning

See some of the comments below:

@crazythatoo questioned:

"Is it because of that lil altercation she had at some hotel??"

@thapelomorongoa wrote:

"She never had anything to offer to start with."

@hotSauce111_ said:

"She should have never been part of it from the beginning ,she added nothing."

@bonganisikhosa7 shared:

"Good riddance it’s not like she was interesting all she did was curse and swear!"

@VictoriaMokwen6 tweeted:

"She brought nothing the last season, no surprise."

@MaabuleM commented:

"God riddance. She's rude and disrespectful."

@sassie_Vee responded:

"Who is surprised? I think she barely had time for that show, she's balancing an acting career at the same time."

@Nonny_Mkh replied:

"Ngoba vele there was no need for her to be in the last season even."

The Real Housewives of Durban allegedly cast new member

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind The Real Housewives of Durban adding a new member to their family.

Although no new details have been divulged, netizens discussed who the latest cast member could be while suggesting which current cast member needed to be let go.

