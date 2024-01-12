US singer Beyoncé recently got dragged on social media after ruining a perfect picture

A Twitter (X) user shared a picture of Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z along with Kelly Rowland and her hubby Tim Weatherspoon

Many netizens roasted the Drunk In Love singer for how she was dressed

Beyoncé got roasted for ruining a perfect picture. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The most-loved musician worldwide, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, found herself being torn apart on social media regarding a recent picture from Kelly Rowland's husband, Tom Weatherspoon's birthday party.

Beyoncé gets roasted on social media

The Drunk In Love hitmaker, who celebrated her 42nd birthday in September 2023, found herself trending on social media after being roasted by netizens on X, formerly Twitter, for how she looked at Kelly Rowland's husband's party.

An X user @TheVendaGuy shared the picture of Beyonce and her hubby Jay-Z alongside Kelly and Tom on his Twitter page and shared how Knowles was ruining the photo. He wrote:

"Beyoncé ruining the pic though."

See the post below:

Kelly also shared the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"STILL CELEBRATING My BabyDaddy’s 50th. A TIME WAS HAD!!!"

"Timothy Jon Weatherspoon HAPPY 50th Birthday Youngin!! I love you with my WHOLE HEART! I thank God for life with you, and being able to celebrate you! I hope you felt ALL the love in the room!Thank You to: @armanddebrignac @dussecognac @pronghorn.co @lobos @fleurroom.la"

See the posts below:

Netizens drag Beyonce

See some of the comments below:

@ZamaBhembe commented:

"Don’t let her 'children' see this! The hair, those shades, that dress? All horrible shame."

@Sli_Simelane wrote:

"Unnecessary so coz if we being honest, eyani idrama."

@_Malefar_ said:

"You are right but they will come for you I'm afraid."

@MofokengBarbara mentioned:

"She always wants to be the center of attention."

@EdibleBloke shared:

"Umuntu wakhona ungathi uyathwasa, cannot fathom why she looks like she's high these days."

@Bralu_nkompela questioned:

"What in the gold is going on there?"

@RheeMatekane responded:

"I love her, but I’m with you. She ruined a good picture!"

@Motselisi01 replied:

"She looks like a last minute plus one."

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles attacks trolls over daughter’s look

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé's look for the premiere of the anticipated Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé received mixed reactions, and Tina Knowles decided to address the haters.

The singer's pictures from her launch made her look lighter in complexion and caused an uproar where netizens accused her of bleaching her skin and trying to be white (the platinum blond hair didn't help).

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News