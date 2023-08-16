Dance music DJ Prince Kaybee started a funny picture challenge on Twitter

He shared an old snap of himself, one that he regarded as his ugliest picture

The fun activity was received well by his fans, who interacted with the most embarrassing photos of themselves

Prince Kaybee started a picture challenge with his 'ugliest' picture on his Twitter timeline. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee has created a bit of amusement to his scandal-smeared season by sharing other versions of himself.

Prince Kaybee humours with an 'ugly' picture

The Charlotte hitmaker took to his Twitter an old photo while he still had dreads to amuse his fans:

"Lol what is the ugliest picture of yourself but at the time you took it you thought you were fire, here’s mine."

Here is the picture below:

Prince Kaybee's fans react to his old picture

His fans joined in the fun with their pictures while some teased the DJ:

@Deejay_Buckz said:

"You looked like a boxer here."

@MichaelMolefi4 added:

"An up-and-coming boxer with a record of 0-8."

@Mcebo_De_King joked:

"Lol ngathi uzothi 'I need to speak to Charlotte'."

@lungelo_nhlapo asked:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA a quick question, what did you do with your locs?"

@Baby_bear245 was traumatised:

"How do I unsee this? I can just imagine the ones that were deleted because they were not lit."

@Shuffle52863435 wondered:

"Is this the year you "allegedly" smashed that 19-year-old girl?"

@Keletsomugwena hinted:

"You were releasing bangers during your deadlock era... Maybe if you put them back, you can..."

@4EVER1GOR stood firm in her adoration:

"Lol, I also thought you were handsome with this look until you did the fade."

@PFkaMusa complimented him:

"There's nothing wrong with this picture though. Just nje we ve been used to seeing you without dreads."

