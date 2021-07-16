Dante Basco: age, wife, movies and TV shows, voice over roles, latest updates
It is so satisfying to watch Nickelodeon's Prince Zuko of the Avatar: The Last Airbender. He is the crown prince of the Fire Nation royal family and the fire-bending master. Zuko's mission is to capture Avatar and regain his prince status. Who is the voice of Zuko? Dante Basco's captivating voice has caught the attention of many people and turned them into Prince Zuko's die-hard fans. The American voice artist lends his voice to films and TV shows, commercials, video games and web series.
Avatar: The Last Airbender was so popular during 2020's quarantine season. Why does General Iroh have a Zuko voice? People who have watched the series keenly wonder who voiced Iroh in Korra because his voice is similar to Zuko's. In the Korra episode, Basco performs as Iroh. Voice artists pass their voices from one character's generation to the other. Iroh is Zuko's grandson; therefore, it makes sense for the characters to share the same voice artist.
Dante Basco's profile summary
- Full name: Danté Roman Titus Basco
- Date of birth: 29th August 1975
- Place of birth: Pittsburg, California, United States
- Age: 45 years as of 2020
- Career: Actor, voice artist, film producer, poet and dancer
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Filipino
- Marital status: Single
- Height: 5 feet and 6 inches
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Instagram: dantebasco
- Facebook: Dante Basco
- Twitter: @dantebasco
- YouTube: Dante Basco
Dante Basco's biography
How old is Dante Basco? The Filipino American voice artist is 45 years old as of 2020 because he was born on 29th August 1975. Dante was born in Pittsburg but grew up in Cerritos and Paramount in California, USA.
He hails from a family of celebrities. His brothers Darion, Dante, and Dionysio, and sister Arianna are actors. Dante's niece, Ella Jay, is also walking in their footsteps. Is Dante Basco married? Most of the artist's fans would love to know Dante Basco's wife. Unfortunately, the actor is single and lives in Los Angeles.
Basco is an alumnus of the Orange County High School of the Arts. He studied Music and Theatre Conservatory at the institution and graduated in 1993. Additionally, the celebrity was a Streat Freaks breakdancing group member.
Dante Basco's career
His first job as a voice actor was doing a tire commercial, and working with the comic actor Robin McLaurin Williams in the '80s changed Dante. Their private discussions about poetry made him a poet.
In the 90s, Basco's most successful project was being a voice artist for the character Rufio in a 1991 film called Hook. He later performed the role of Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, from 2005 to 2008.
In his memoir, the celebrity stated that he cut ties with his family for seven years to focus on his career. He was not close to them from acting as Rufio to Zuko. Dante also endured emotional abuse from his acting coach and found an independent identity from his brothers.
Hollywood would not make a Filipino American a leading character. Therefore, Basco made his movie. In 2019, he directed The Fabulous Filipino Brothers. It is a dark romantic comedy acted by the Basco brothers and narrated by their sister. The siblings later featured in a film called The Debut.
Dante Basco also writes poems and film scripts and posts his spoken word poetry performances on Instagram and Twitch. He has made a lot of money from his career. Dante Basco's net worth is $600,000 as of 2021.
Latest news about Dante Basco
Dante and the fellow voice artist Janet Varney are paying tribute to the late voice artist Mako in the new Avatar season, Last Airbender. Mako brought the character Iroh to life and passed away in 2006. Janet Varney was the voice behind the character Korra in Avatar.
Dante Basco's movies and TV shows
The artist has featured in more than 30 films and over 65 television shows, web series, and video games. Here is a list of some of Dante Basco's popular projects from 1988 to date:
Films
- Moonwalker
- The Wizard
- Hook
- Sinbad: The Battle of the Dark Knights
- But I'm a Cheerleader
- The Debut
- Rave
- Extreme Days Corey Ng
- Love Don't Cost a Thing
- Naked Brown Men
- Nite Tales: The Movie
- Blood and Bone
- Blood River
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
- Murder101
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- The Fabulous Filipino Brothers
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Television shows and series
- The Wonder Years
- Santa Barbara
- Highway To Heaven
- The Hit Man
- Alien Nation: Body and Soul
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Touched by an Angel
- Promised Land
- Moesha
- Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction
- The Steve Harvey Show
- The Chang Family Saves the World
- The Proud Family
- Kim Possible
- American Dragon: Jake Long
- Lilo & Stitch: The Series
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
- CSI: Miami
- Firebreather
- The Legend of Korra
- Ultimate Spider-Man
- Star Wars Rebels
- Hell's Kitchen
- A Million Little Things
- Victor and Valentino
- Carmen Sandiego
Web series
- Just Kidding
- Nostalgia Critic
- Camp Camp
- Perfect-timing villain
- Squad Wars
- Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures
- Rooster Teeth's Hardcore Tabletop: World Series
- Let's Read Homestuck
- Death Battle
Video games
- Def Jam Fight for New York
- Saints Row
- Avatar
- Scarface: The World Is Yours
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Terminator Salvation
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Skate
- Aion
- Skate 2 & 3
- Nicktoons MLB
- Mortal Kombat X
Dante Basco has proven that seeking less competitive areas in film production and any other industry can make one successful. Would you take advantage of such opportunities and make a fortune before people discover them?
