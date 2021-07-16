Dante Basco: age, wife, movies and TV shows, voice over roles, latest updates

It is so satisfying to watch Nickelodeon's Prince Zuko of the Avatar: The Last Airbender. He is the crown prince of the Fire Nation royal family and the fire-bending master. Zuko's mission is to capture Avatar and regain his prince status. Who is the voice of Zuko? Dante Basco's captivating voice has caught the attention of many people and turned them into Prince Zuko's die-hard fans. The American voice artist lends his voice to films and TV shows, commercials, video games and web series.

Dante Basco attending the 20th Annual "From Slavery To Freedom Gala" at City Market Social House in California. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Avatar: The Last Airbender was so popular during 2020's quarantine season. Why does General Iroh have a Zuko voice? People who have watched the series keenly wonder who voiced Iroh in Korra because his voice is similar to Zuko's. In the Korra episode, Basco performs as Iroh. Voice artists pass their voices from one character's generation to the other. Iroh is Zuko's grandson; therefore, it makes sense for the characters to share the same voice artist.

Dante Basco's profile summary

Full name: Danté Roman Titus Basco

Danté Roman Titus Basco Date of birth: 29th August 1975

29th August 1975 Place of birth: Pittsburg, California, United States

Pittsburg, California, United States Age: 45 years as of 2020

45 years as of 2020 Career: Actor, voice artist, film producer, poet and dancer

Actor, voice artist, film producer, poet and dancer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Filipino

Filipino Marital status: Single

Single Height: 5 feet and 6 inches

5 feet and 6 inches Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Instagram: dantebasco

dantebasco Facebook: Dante Basco

Dante Basco Twitter: @dantebasco

@dantebasco YouTube: Dante Basco

Dante Basco's biography

How old is Dante Basco? The Filipino American voice artist is 45 years old as of 2020 because he was born on 29th August 1975. Dante was born in Pittsburg but grew up in Cerritos and Paramount in California, USA.

From left to right: Actors Dion and Dante Basco attending a party in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Jean-Paul Aussenard

Source: Getty Images

He hails from a family of celebrities. His brothers Darion, Dante, and Dionysio, and sister Arianna are actors. Dante's niece, Ella Jay, is also walking in their footsteps. Is Dante Basco married? Most of the artist's fans would love to know Dante Basco's wife. Unfortunately, the actor is single and lives in Los Angeles.

Basco is an alumnus of the Orange County High School of the Arts. He studied Music and Theatre Conservatory at the institution and graduated in 1993. Additionally, the celebrity was a Streat Freaks breakdancing group member.

Dante Basco's career

His first job as a voice actor was doing a tire commercial, and working with the comic actor Robin McLaurin Williams in the '80s changed Dante. Their private discussions about poetry made him a poet.

In the 90s, Basco's most successful project was being a voice artist for the character Rufio in a 1991 film called Hook. He later performed the role of Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, from 2005 to 2008.

In his memoir, the celebrity stated that he cut ties with his family for seven years to focus on his career. He was not close to them from acting as Rufio to Zuko. Dante also endured emotional abuse from his acting coach and found an independent identity from his brothers.

Hollywood would not make a Filipino American a leading character. Therefore, Basco made his movie. In 2019, he directed The Fabulous Filipino Brothers. It is a dark romantic comedy acted by the Basco brothers and narrated by their sister. The siblings later featured in a film called The Debut.

Dante Basco and his niece, Ella Jay Basco, attending a Beverly Hilton Hotel ceremony in California. Photo: @Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Dante Basco also writes poems and film scripts and posts his spoken word poetry performances on Instagram and Twitch. He has made a lot of money from his career. Dante Basco's net worth is $600,000 as of 2021.

Latest news about Dante Basco

Dante and the fellow voice artist Janet Varney are paying tribute to the late voice artist Mako in the new Avatar season, Last Airbender. Mako brought the character Iroh to life and passed away in 2006. Janet Varney was the voice behind the character Korra in Avatar.

Dante Basco's movies and TV shows

The artist has featured in more than 30 films and over 65 television shows, web series, and video games. Here is a list of some of Dante Basco's popular projects from 1988 to date:

Films

Moonwalker

The Wizard

Hook

Sinbad: The Battle of the Dark Knights

But I'm a Cheerleader

The Debut

Rave

Extreme Days Corey Ng

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Naked Brown Men

Nite Tales: The Movie

Blood and Bone

Blood River

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Murder101

Jarhead 3: The Siege

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Actor Dante Basco was at the Opening Night of The Lincoln Center Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Television shows and series

The Wonder Years

Santa Barbara

Highway To Heaven

The Hit Man

Alien Nation: Body an d Soul

d Soul The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Touched by an Angel

Promised Land

Moesha

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction

The Steve Harvey Show

The Chang Family Saves the World

The Proud Family

Kim Possible

American Dragon: Jake Long

Lilo & Stitch: The Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

CSI: Miami

Firebreather

The Legend of Korra

Ultimate Spider-Man

Star Wars Rebels

Hell's Kitchen

A Million Little Things

Victor and Valentino

Carmen Sandiego

The actor was at an event at East West Players David Henry Hwang Theater in California. Photo: @Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Web series

Just Kidding

Nostalgia Critic

Camp Camp

Perfect-timing villain

Squad Wars

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Rooster Teeth's Hardcore Tabletop: World Series

Let's Read Homestuck

Death Battle

Video games

Def Jam Fight for New York

Saints Row

Avatar

Scarface: The World Is Yours

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood

Terminator Salvation

Final Fantasy XIII

Skate

Aion

Skate 2 & 3

Nicktoons MLB

Mortal Kombat X

Dante Basco has proven that seeking less competitive areas in film production and any other industry can make one successful. Would you take advantage of such opportunities and make a fortune before people discover them?

