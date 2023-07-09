Who is Lydia Monyepao? Age, family, qualifications, profiles, net worth

Lydia Monyepao is a South African celebrity famous as SAFA CEO and former Banyana Banyana player who managed the team between 2012 and 2014. Banyana Banyana is the South African women's national soccer team. The team is governed by the South African Football Association (SAFA) and has represented the country in numerous international competitions.

Monyepao at the Momentum GSport Awards 2022 at Wanderers Club on September 14, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding women in sports. Photo by Oupa Bopape

Besides being a sportswoman, Lydia Monyepao is a philanthropic and educator who has impacted many lives through tireless efforts to improve education in South Africa. She has also dedicated her life to empowering young people from less privileged backgrounds.

Lydia Monyepao's profiles and bio

Full name Lydia Monyepao Gender Female Date of birth June 15, 1975 Age 48 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Soweto, Johannesburg Country South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Famous as SAFA CEO

What is Lydia Monyepao's place of birth?

The female South African sportswoman was born on June 15, 1975, in a village in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Lydia Monyepao's age is 48 years as of 2023. She grew up in a humble family and faced challenges, including a lack of quality education. However, she was determined to overcome the obstacles and make a difference.

Her first task as the new CEO is spearheading South Africa's attempt to win the 2027 Women's World Cup bid. Photo: @Monyepao (modified by author)

Lydia Monyepao's education

Lydia holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of the Witwatersrand from 1997 to 2000. She also holds Bcom Honours in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She also earned a master's in Sports Management from Loughborough, UK, from 2008 to 2009. In November 2019, Monyapao attended the FIFA Women in Football Leadership Programme in Zurich.

What are Lydia Monyepao's qualifications?

Besides her extensive educational background, Lydia has over 20 years of work experience in the financial and sport management industries. She has also worked part-time as an online tutor in the International Sport Management programme at the University of London. Lydia Monyepao's CV has a detailed educational background and previous experiences.

Lydia Monyepao's career

The Banyana Banyana player turned corporate star, Lydia Monyepao, started playing football at a time when women players were not recognised. In 2002, she played two AWCON tournaments, All-Africa Games in Nigeria. She also competed for Wits' universities team at the World Student Games in 2001 in China and 2003 in South Korea.

Lydia is famous as SAFA CEO and former Banyana Banyana player who managed the team between 2012 and 2014. Photo: @Monyepao (modified by author)

When she became the team's manager in 2012, she addressed some challenges women players faced. During her tenure, Monyepao led Banyana Banyana in various international competitions, including the African Women's Championship (now known as the Women's Africa Cup of Nations) and the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Monyepao brought her experience and knowledge of the game to her managerial role. She played a significant role in the development and progress of Banyana Banyana during her time as the team's manager.

TuksSport

On March 1, 2014, Lydia was employed as the Deputy Director of Professional Services for TuksSport. TuksSport, also known as the High-Performance Centre (HPC) at the University of Pretoria, is a leading sports institution in South Africa. It is renowned for its focus on developing and supporting high-performance athletes across various disciplines.

SAFA nominations

In September 2020, Lydia was among the five leaders shortlisted for the position of South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO post. Although she did not get the SAFA CEO position, she was appointed Chief Operations Officer. She was appointed alongside Chief Executive Officer Tebogo Motlanthe and former Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini, who served as the senior commercial and marketing manager.

Lydia has over 20 years of work experience in the financial and sport management industries. Photo: @Monyepao (modified by author)

SAFA CEO

In May 2023, the South African Football Association made history when its governing body appointed Lydia Monyepao as its first female Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Lydia was the Chief Operating Officer, and she stepped in following the sudden and dramatic resignation of Tebogo Motlanthe. She occupies the position as the first-ever female SAFA CEO, and it made history regarding female representation.

Her first task as the new CEO is spearheading South Africa's attempt to win the 2027 Women's World Cup bid.

Above is all you need to know about Lydia Monyepao, a former footballer turned corporate star. She is passionate about the mentorship of young women in sports.

