Sbahle Mpisane was dancing in a TikTok video shared on X, and it got lots of attention from netizens

The fitness bunny was turning up at a gym with a fitness coach after people noticed that she was still getting treatment for a hurt leg

Online users could not help but speculate about the sustained injury she suffered in the serious car accident in 2018

Sbahle Mpisane caused a buzz while dancing in a TikTok video. The reality TV star had tongues wagging after people noticed that she was still nursing her leg.

Sbahle Mpisane bust some moves in a TikTok dance video, and many noticed her moon boot. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Online users had questions as they watched the show Sbahle Mpisane put on in a dance video. Peeps shared their comments after seeing that she seems not to have gotten over her injury after a car accident in 2018.

Sbahle Mpisane grooves in TikTok video

In a TikTok video shared by MDN Newss on X, Sbhale was dancing to one of the latest hits songs on social media, Wenza Kanjani, featuring 2woshort, TNK MusiQ and BoontleRSA. In the clip, she had her moon boot on her leg, which was injured in the car crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video featuring Sbhale with fitness coach @blckvreka_:

See a recent post by Sbahle on Instagram where the second frame shows her with the moon boot:

SA curious about Sbahle Mpisane's moon boot

People commented on the video wondering how long one should wear a moon boot after injury. According to My Health Alberta, patients may need to wear moon boots for one to six weeks, depending on the injury's severity. Read online users comments below:

@ProTwoolz asked:

"Losisi kanti aka pholi? (She doesn't heal?)"

@Brownskin_Girlz added:

"And the leg?"

@GpKhangi declared:

"That moon boot has to go!"

@S_Hleza1 wrote:

"Kanti is the leg brace an accessory we were not informed of?"

@DraxPhilips speculated:

"That's a permanent injury."

@MichuEmenaloa argued:

"No one wears a moon boot for 20 years."

@Slienky_ defended Sbahle:

"People who are always making comments about her moon boot. Do y’all know some people are in wheelchairs permanently cause of car accidents? Did you even see that accident she had? She was not even supposed to come out alive. She really just made it. Give a girl a break."

Sbhale Mpisane explains her breast implant surgery

Briefly News previously reported that Sbahle Mpisane revealed that she went under the knife - well, not entirely. The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star opened up about her recent cosmetic procedure, saying she was hoping to boost her confidence.

Since her car accident in 2018, Sbahle Mpisane has had to make some changes to look like her old self again. Despite not being able to change the effect the crash had on her ankle, the fitness enthusiast opened up in a podcast interview about her having had breast implant surgery recently.

The star got candid on how people would pass negative comments about how her breasts looked, and she ended up doing an implant to boost her self-confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News