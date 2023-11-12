Orlando Pirates played against Kaizer Chiefs at the Soweto Derby, and the result had Itu Khune and other soccer players trending

The soccer match between the age-old rival soccer teams was highly anticipated, and Patrick Maswanganyi stood out alongside Thembinkosi Lorch

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the players from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs' clash for the Soweto Derby left soccer fans enthralled. Thembinkosi Lorch and Patrick Maswanganyi had peeps buzzing after the teams' clash at FNB Stadium.

Itu Khune got criticised after the Soweto Derby while Patrick Maswanganyi and Thembinkosi Lorch impressed Mzansi. Images: Instgaram / @itukhune32/ @thembinkosi_lorch_3/ Getty Images / Per-Anders

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans turned their sights to longtime goal keeper Itu Khune after the Soweto Derby match. Netizens complimented Patrick Maswanganyi, while people had divided opinions about Thembinkosi Lorch.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates face off in Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates were in need of a win against Kaizer Chiefs as they were three points behind in the PSL League. The Bucs were succesful and beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0.

PAY ATTENTION:

Orlando Pirates scored 20 minutes into the game, thanks to Evidence Makgopa. Other standout performers were forward Patrick Maswanganyi who won man of the match and midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch.

SA discusses key players in Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs game

Many people complimented Patrick Maswanganyi on showing great skill in the game. Some also applauded Thembinkosi Lorch for playing a quality game, while others disagreed.

Kaizer Chief fans shade Itu Khune

Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper is legendary football player Itumeleng Khune. Many people on Twitter wrote that it is time for the 36-year-old to hang up his goalkeeper gloves.

peterTIFAfrica analysed:

"Good goal by Pirates but watching the replay, Khune was slow in anticipating the cross and getting across the goal. He seemed to lose his footing. Is he really match fit for this level of game?"

Thembinkosi Lorch wins R200K after 2 Carling Knockout matches

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch won a total of two titles of Man of the Match during the Carling Knockout Cup.

A single win for this coveted title was worth R100 000. The Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder won two, which made him R200 000 richer. The talented goalie achieved this just 16 days apart.

The official X page from Orlando Pirates announced these wins after fans voted for Thembinkosi Lorch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News