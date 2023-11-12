A young man exposed a married woman's messages to him. Springboks Handrè Pollard and Jesse Kriel delighted South Africa by taking part in an isiXhosa traditional song. Xolani Khumalo talked to DJ Sbu about his experiences with SAPS while crime fighting.

Springboks players Ox Nchè and Bongi Mbonambi showed their brand new ride. Siya Kolisi had an odd experience with a fan during the Rugby World Cup tour in South Africa when they were in the Eastern Cape.

Siya Kolisi dealt with an over-excited fan, Ox Nchè and Bongi Mbonambi were gifted luxury cars. Image: Getty Images / Gallo Images / Instagram / @ox_nche /mr_mbonambi

1. Man shows married woman's texts

One young man posted screenshots of WhatsApp messages showing that he had an affair with a married woman. Netizens expressed their disapproval after seeing the spicy texts.

Most people said that they felt sorry for the husband. Others disapproved of the young man for having an affair with a married woman.

2. Springboks sing igwijo

Handrè Pollard and Jesse Kriel were having fun on the Springboks national trophy tour. The Boks were singing traditional acapella isiXhosa song.

South Africans applauded the two for embracing Xhosa culture. Many people were raving about the players.

3. Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nchè get new cars

Springboks Bongi and Ox Nchè got South Africa's attention after flexing their brand-new cars after the Rugby World Cup. Bongi got a new Pajero Sport while Ox posed next to his Triton.

Many people congratulated the Springboks players. Online users were in awe of the pricey cars that they got to use.

4. Xolani Khumalo talks to DJ Sbu

The former host of Sizo'tkthola was on the Huster's Corner podcast. The former TV host aired out SAPS for letting him down while fighting crime.

Many South Africans expressed their anger about how they were let down by authorities. Netizens said the former TV host showed exactly why he is necessary for the community.

5. Siya Kolisi nearly kissed on RWC trophy tour

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi went viral after a woman tried to kiss him. In a video, he had to keep a lady away as she leapt on him without consent.

Online users were amazed by the daring lady. People applauded Siya for handling the situation well.

