The PSL confirmed the league match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United will take place on Saturday, 6 April 2024, after the death of Amakhosi player Luke Fleurs.

Interim coach Cavin Johnson's side head into the match desperate for points after they failed in their last three matches

Amakhosi fans are not optimistic heading into the match, but they are hoping the team can honour the memory of Fleurs with a win

The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United will take place after the death of Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC / Chippa United FC @ Facebook

The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United will occur on Saturday, 6 April 2024, as confirmed by the PSL.

There were doubts the match would take place after the tragic loss of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, who was shot and killed in a hijacking incident on Wednesday, 3 April.

Kaizer Chiefs need the three points,s

Chiefs confirmed their match against Chippa in the tweet below:

Interim Kiazer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is under pressure to win on Saturday and believes he is the right man to guide Chiefs despite only one win in 2024.

Johnson said his side desperately needs the three points, but he will have to beat a Chippa side co-coached by Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo.

Fans want Chiefs to honour Fleurs

The Amakhosi faithful head into the match against Chippa with heavy hearts after Fleurs' passing, while some doubt the Soweto side can register a victory.

Tumi De Ice wants to win for Fleurs:

"Win this for Luke, guys, please."

Katlego Kaygee Kekana says do it for Luke:

"Let's do this for Luke, Khosi. It's been difficult, but let's soldier on."

Kennedy Mudzuli questions why the match is still happening:

"Thought the game would be postponed in memory of Luke. Under what circumstances does the league grant a postponement?"

Ayanda Ayko Shange backs Chiefs:

"Do it for Fleurs."

Pule P. Semase wants a better performance:

"Hope you gonna play a good football this time around and show some professionalism, guys."

Ndu MfokaZwide backs Chippa:

"I'm a Khosi fan, but good luck to the Chilli Boys. I'm tired of them making my heart bleed."

Goodwill Moitheri Padi is pessimistic:

"Another heartache."

MrWow Comedian thinks the match should not go on:

"This match should be postponed."

Sam D M Dlongolo thinks it will be easy for Chippa:

"Go Donate the points, as usual."

Xolani Chippa Ten Radebeldinho wants a Chippa victory:

"Goodluck Chippa United Football Club."

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe returns to Kaizer Chiefs.

As reported by Briefly News, Cavin Johnson can welcome defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe back to the squad after he recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Botswana international defender has been out of action since November 2023, but after successful surgery, he has returned to training.

