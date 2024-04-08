Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane has guided his side out of the Saudi Pro League's relegation zone after a 2-1 victory Al-Fateh on Sunday, 7 April 2024

Polish international Grzegorz Krychowiak scored a brace to secure the victory and lift Abha a point out of danger with seven games left to play

Local football fans back Mosimane to keep Abha FC in the league as Mosimane prepares to face the likes of Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Ivan Rakitić

Grzegorz Krychowiak scored a brace for Pitso Mosimane's Abha FC side in a 2-1 victory of Al-Fateh. Image: Karim Jaafar / MB Media

Image: Karim Jaafar / MB Media

South African coach Pitso Mosimane oversaw Abha FC's 2-1 victory over Al-Fateh, which lifted them out of the Saudi Pro League's relegation zone.

Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scored a brace for Abha, and now Mosimane has seven games left to keep Abha in the league.

Pitso Mosimane bounces back from record defeat

Abha FC celebrated their 2-1 victory via their Twitter (X) page:

The victory over Al-Fateh was a welcomed result for Mosimane after he suffered an 8-0 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side.

In the next seven matches, Mosimane will face the likes of Yannick Cassaco, Ivan Rakitić, N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho, and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

There will also be a match against Al Ahli, who paid Mosimane R22 million in unpaid wages and boasts the talents of English Premiership winners Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

Local football fans back Mosimane

While Mosimane prepares his side for the world's best talent, local fans are confident the coach can guide Abha FC to safety.

Georgem Mbokazi begs Mosimane to come home:

"Please come help Kaizer Chiefs. It's now a big joke in South Africa."

Makhado Ernest Thetshelesani backs Mosimane:

"He will save them for sure."

Jonathan Mabuza trusts Mosimane:

"In Doctor Pitso, I believe."

Goodman Sfiso Sbusiso Shandu says Mosimane is too good to fail:

"Pitso is in a class of his own in coaching here in South Africa."

Teboho Stebas Mamaseli thinks Mosimane is doomed either way:

"After saving them, they'll sack him."

Sanele Mafika congratulates Pitso on the 2-1 victory:

"Well done, coach."

Khumbulani Khumalo is confident of Pitso's abilities:

"Pitso will save them. I trust Pitso a lot. I was very disappointed in his squabbles against Sundowns."

Percy Shongwe says the coach is a blessing:

"Jingles, show them. It's a gift from God."

Msholozi Zuma says the coach represents Africa:

"Our African Pride."

Ntsizwa Mthimunye supports Pitso:

"Well done, Pitso."

Pitso Mosimane receives an honorary doctorate

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane has accepted an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg.

The university decided to award the degree to Mosimane due to his contributions to South African football.

