Saudi Pro League Side Abha FC Coach Pitso Mosimane Mourns the Death of His Brother Daniel Khoza
Football

by  Junior Bester
  • Daniel Khoza, the elder brother of decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane, passed away on Thursday, 18 April 2024
  • Abha FC, who Mosimane coaches in the Saudi Pro League, announced the passing of Khoza via a club statement
  • Local fans took to social media to send condolences to Mosimane and his family following the loss of his elder brother

Pitso Mosimane., the coach Abha FC, is in mourning after the loss of his brother Daniel Khoza.
Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane is mourning the loss of his brother Daniel Khoza. Image: Sebastian Frej / Tnani Badreddine
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi football fans sent their condolences to Pitso Mosimane after his elder brother Daniel Khoza's passing on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

Abha FC, who Mosimane coaches in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, announced the passing of Khoza via a club statement while the South African coach is hard at work to stave off relegation.

Pitso Mosimane mourns the passing of his brother, Daniel Khoza

Abha FC announced the passing of Khoza via their Twitter (X) account:

The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of coach Pitso Mosimane’s elder brother, Daniel Khoza. As Abha Club, we send our condolences to the coach and the family. May his soul rest in peace."

Abha FC will face Al-Shabab on 18 April as Mosimane, who was ruled out of the Kaizer Chiefs job, looks for back-back victories for the first time as coach of the Saudi Arabian side.

Fans wish Mosimane's family well

Local football fans took to social media to wish Mosimane and his family well after the passing of Khoza.

Mandla Buthelezi sent condolences:

"Condolences to him and his family. May his soul RIP."

Henno Enough shared his sadness:

"Condolences to Mr Pitso's family."

Doctors Mkhabele Doc paid tribute to Khoza:

"Rest in peace."

Zama Zyne Mngqithi sent a heartfelt message:

"May his brother's soul rest in peace."

Ngceboh Mkhatshwa wishes the family well:

"May his soul rest easy."

Pitso Mosimane has earned over R64 million since 2020

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane has earned over R64 million from coaching sides in the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020.

Mosimane won the PSL five times with Sundowns before leaving to coach Al Ahly, Al-Ahli Jeddah, Al Wahda, and Abha FC.

