Black Coffee and his sons, Esona Maphumulo and Anesu Maphumulo, posed for a family picture

The Grammy-award DJ has two sons with his ex-wife, actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Musa Khawula ripped into the family and brought up their past by dragging Black Coffee and Enhle

It was a family affair when Black Coffee and his sons got together for an adorable family picture.

Black Coffee posed for a new picture of him and his sons, Esona Maphumulo and Anesu Maphumulo. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee and sons pose for family portrait

Renowned DJ Black Coffee and his sons, Esona Maphumulo and Anesu Maphumulo, recently attended a family gathering. Celebrating his cousin Amanda Dandlala, who turned 32 years old, the family showed up and showed off.

They all posted the pictures on their Instagram stories, but entertainment reporter Musa Khawula posted the photo on X.

Musa Khawula trolls the Maphumulos

The Grammy-award DJ has two sons with his ex-wife, actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Esona is from his previous relationship.

In his salty caption, Musa Khawula ripped into the family and brought up their past by dragging Black Coffee and Enhle's electricity saga.

"Black Coffee with his sons Esona Maphumulo and the other one that lives in the dark with no electricity with his mom Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa when Black Coffee is too busy entertaining women in Ibiza and won't pay her electricity bill."

Mzansi condemns Musa's captions

X users have noticed that Musa Khawula's captions have gotten spicier in the past few weeks.

@abigail_elisama:

"Musa is the biggest troll ever!!! The captions get crazier with each passing day."

@__flurr:

"I'm not mad at this caption."

@WaNkwatisa:

"Black Coffee is going to slap you so hard even Google won’t find you."

@Rhulani_N:

"Every time I come across his tweets, I try not to laugh cause his mean, but it’s hard to keep a straight face shame."

DJ Black Coffee and Kabza hit the decks together

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small performed together recently at Konka. The duo impressed their fans with their set. Netizens praised their performance, and some suggested that they collaborate overseas while joking about DJ Maphorisa's reaction to the video.

Their performance was widely acclaimed, showcasing their talent and chemistry on stage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News